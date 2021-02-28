TRIBUTE: ‘Future for Orangeburg County bright’: District 39 has seen progress, Matthews says

During his 46 years in the General Assembly, retired Sen. John Matthews focused on the three Es: education, employment and the environment.
“If you get education right, if you get economic development right, if you get the environment right, then you create a climate for people to grow,” he said.
He didn’t think he would change the world overnight. Instead, Matthews says he was guided by “cathedral thinking.”
“The great cathedrals weren’t completed by one generation, but multiple generations. The first generation knew they’d never see their work completed, nor the second generation. It was the third generation that completed it,” he said.
Matthews announced last year he wouldn’t run for re-election.
“I always said ‘I don’t want to die in Columbia,’” Matthews said.
When the time came to decide whether he’d run for re-election, “I said, ‘I’m not going to be there 50 years.’”
It was time to stop his work on “the cathedral” in the General Assembly.
Matthews has seen his community improve during his time in office.
“When I first got elected 46 years ago, Orangeburg County was ranked as the fourth-poorest county in the state. I thought that was kind of terrible,” he said.
By working as a team with the Orangeburg County Development Commission to help recruit higher-paying jobs, “we have jumped over eight counties.”
There has been improvement in both per-capita income and educational attainment, he said.
“We still have problems, some issues out there. But I do think the future for Orangeburg County is bright.”
Matthews believes Orangeburg County is poised to benefit from its location, especially its proximity to the Port of Charleston. And South Carolina will benefit even more once the port is dredged and can handle a larger number of the biggest container ships.
“This has a huge impact on Orangeburg County and District 39,” Matthews said.
Orangeburg County is also in a good position because it is surrounded by three fast-growing metro areas: Jacksonville, Charlotte and Atlanta.
“For people who are looking to move product and grow with the region, this is a good place to be,” Matthews said.
Also, Matthews says District 39 offers the last remaining undeveloped high ground between Charleston and Columbia.
“We’re in a good position, a good location, and we’ve been getting a lot of looks” from prospective industries, he said. Orangeburg County hasn’t been able to capture all the industries that have looked at it, “but they keep coming.”
“You can see the economy is moving this way. That’s going to drive our future. I think Orangeburg County is in a good position,” Matthews said.
He believes communities should work together for economic development.
“You grow with the region. If Orangeburg County grows, Calhoun County will grow, Bamberg County will grow. If Calhoun County grows, Orangeburg County will grow,” he said.
When Matthews was first elected, industries said they chose to locate elsewhere because of Orangeburg County’s lack of infrastructure.
Orangeburg County has been steadily expanding its infrastructure, including extending utilities, and increasing the number of industrial parks available to industries.
“Today infrastructure is not our issue,” Matthews said.
The issue today is making sure residents have the skills they need for 21st century jobs, he said. That will help attract industries, who want a pool of employees nearby.
“Usually most employers would like to have their employees within a 30-minute drive time,” Matthews said.
He believes the consolidation of Orangeburg County’s three school districts into one in 2019 will ultimately benefit the students.
“I always knew there would be some bumps in the road,” he said. Matthews believes the challenges will be worked out.
“In the long run, we will have a better system,” he said.
For Matthews, a better education system will be one that gives students the skills they will need for modern jobs and, ultimately, lead to an increase in per-capita income.
But he says that’s going to take an investment in education.
Matthews notes that North Carolina traditionally has spent more on education than South Carolina, and that has paid off with a larger per-capita income.
“The decision you make today will affect tomorrow,” he said.
He has supported, and continues to support, increasing teachers’ salaries to make them more competitive.
“Teachers go into it, not necessarily for the money, but they have to have the resources to live, support their families, buy their homes, have a comfortable retirement,” he said. Teachers’ salaries should be increased to match the top 50% of all degree graduates and gradually move up.
Matthews believes South Carolina would benefit from having one statewide district for school finance purposes. That way, schools in rural counties with less property tax revenue would benefit from growth in more urban areas of the state.
“As long as we have this hodgepodge of every community takes care of itself based on local wealth, those inequities and differences will continue,” he said.
He would like to see a larger role for Claflin University, South Carolina State University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
Before leaving the General Assembly, Matthews worked to provide more money for teacher training at S.C. State and Claflin to help develop 200 more teachers a year. The universities will be working to identify and cultivate students beginning in eighth grade.
“That’s a long-term plan, but I think it can be a game-changer,” he said.
He also had plans for creation of a challenge center that would bring S.C. State, Claflin and OCtech together to educate students.
As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, Matthews pushed for the creation of five challenge centers in the state, including one on OCtech’s campus. S.C. State and Claflin would have been part of the operations.
The center would have provided centralized, high-tech training for students “to give them access to the jobs for tomorrow,” he said. It would have also given students a seamless transition to institutions of higher learning.
Matthews was pushing for the creation of the challenge centers last year when the pandemic hit and stalled the effort.
“Well, when you leave office there is always work left undone that you hoped you could do,” he said.
He believes his alma mater, South Carolina State, has an opportunity to grow. Matthews also thinks there’s a greater recognition on the state level that more investment needs to be made in the education of the African American community.
“The population is too large not to invest in,” he said.
South Carolina State is in a unique position to offer that education, especially as more African American students choose to attend historically Black colleges and universities like S.C. State.
Matthews would like to see the structure of the university’s board changed, including allowing residents of other states to serve as trustees.
“I’ve always said if you’re put on the board, your primary responsibility is to raise money. If you don’t have any money, can’t get any money, that’s when you’re at a disadvantage,” he said.
Matthews also thinks there may be too many alumni on the board.
He would like to see the business community more involved with South Carolina State and Claflin universities.
Ultimately, “This community is better off when State and Claflin are better off. It’s worse off when State and Claflin are worse off.”
Matthews said his service in the General Assembly has been one of the highlights of his life. He pledged to support Sen. Vernon Stephens, who succeeded him, and thanked the voters in his district.
“I want to thank them for their support over the years. We have not accomplished everything we wanted to, but I think we have made some progress,” he said.