TRIBUTE: ‘Future for Orangeburg County bright’: District 39 has seen progress, Matthews says

“I always knew there would be some bumps in the road,” he said. Matthews believes the challenges will be worked out.

“In the long run, we will have a better system,” he said.

For Matthews, a better education system will be one that gives students the skills they will need for modern jobs and, ultimately, lead to an increase in per-capita income.

But he says that’s going to take an investment in education.

Matthews notes that North Carolina traditionally has spent more on education than South Carolina, and that has paid off with a larger per-capita income.

“The decision you make today will affect tomorrow,” he said.

He has supported, and continues to support, increasing teachers’ salaries to make them more competitive.

“Teachers go into it, not necessarily for the money, but they have to have the resources to live, support their families, buy their homes, have a comfortable retirement,” he said. Teachers’ salaries should be increased to match the top 50% of all degree graduates and gradually move up.