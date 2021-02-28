TRIBUTE: Fighting overseas part of military careers for senator's sons

"His unit was attacked several times," the senator said. "He told us he survived by two things — practice and prayer."

For his dedication and leadership skills in Operation Iraqi Freedom, he was awarded the Bronze Star.

Middle son John III is a 37-year old Army major stationed at Fort McPherson near Atlanta. During the year he served in Kuwait, he also performed advance missions throughout the entire Middle East. He also has served in Somalia, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Korea and Japan.

"He's been every where, a lot of conflicts," Mrs. Matthews said. "He says you can't die but one time. That's just John."

Agreeing, the senator said, "John has been everywhere — Somalia, Desert Storm and he went back for a year, just before the war started to Kuwait. He went a lot of places while he was in Kuwait. He was on an advance team for preparation and layout. … He stayed until the war got started and he was brought back and sent to the Third Army Headquarters in Atlanta.

"He's a major in the quartermaster corps. He did the preliminary preparations, got the equipment over there and got it all in place, just before President Bush ordered the invasion of Iraq this time. … He's been about enough now; it's about time (to stay home)."