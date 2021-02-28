TRIBUTE: Clyburn: Matthews made government 'work for everybody'

Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn said he and the longest-serving African American state lawmaker gelled in many ways, including their love for the state and a mission to improve its quality of life for everyone.
Clyburn and Sen. John W. Matthews Jr., who retired at the end of 2020 after 46 years in the General Assembly, were both the sons of preachers and graduates of then-South Carolina State College.
"John Matthews was just a pleasure to work with. I suspect a lot of it had to do with our background and experiences. I always said people are who and what their experiences allow them to be. Both of us grew up as PKs, preacher's kids. So we had that kind of a background. Both of us went to South Carolina State," he said.
While the two veteran legislators were not contemporaries at S.C. State, with Matthews being a grade or two ahead of Clyburn, "We both shared a love and admiration for South Carolina State," Clyburn said.
"We both started our professional careers as public school teachers. I didn't stay as long as he did. Our wives became good friends. So we just had almost a built-in kind of relationship on so many levels. I never had to guess where John was on anything. You pretty much knew who he was and what he was," the congressman said.
He added, "We had our differences on who may have been the best candidate for a particular office one or two times, but we were always on the same page when it came to getting things done for the State of South Carolina and for South Carolina State."
Clyburn recalled the work the two did to bring the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency to fruition.
Founded in 1994, the Lake Marion agency is composed of Dorchester, Calhoun, Berkeley and Orangeburg counties and the Town of Santee. Each of the counties has water deserts where large quantities of safe drinking water was unavailable. Working in partnership with Santee Cooper and the Army Corps of Engineers, the LMWRA has constructed over 45 miles of water-transmission lines to provide clean drinking water, enhanced fire suppression and economic growth to the areas.
"When I first got elected to Congress in 1992, I went around having a lot to say about what I thought needed to be done in South Carolina. Everybody was talking about the I-95 corridor and what was happening and what was not happening," Clyburn said.
"John Matthews introduced legislation at the state level to really attack some of the problems along I-95 right around the same time that I was meeting with then-Secretary of Commerce Bob Royal.
"When I got elected, Bob Royal told me that all the things that I had talked about in my campaign were laudatory, but none of it would get done unless we did something to cure the water problems along the I-95 corridor," he said.
Clyburn said Royal particularly pointed out the Town of Santee.
"He said, 'This could be a real oasis if we could get water infrastructure into that area.' So I began looking at the federal level. John Matthews and I talked about it. He started looking at things at the state level," Clyburn said.
The congressman said Matthews got legislation passed to do something about infrastructure development along the I- 95 corridor.
"He never could get the thing funded at the beginning. Later on he did. So I used the earmark provisions that we had at the time -- and thank God they're coming back -- to zero in on creating and funding the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency," Clyburn said, noting that he, Matthews and Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright got together to begin planning the system's development.
"We just would not turn that loose. There are people here in Santee right now that don't speak to me because of that. They tried to stop it. They told me I was wasting money," Clyburn said.
While there were several towns and cities all wanting their own water system, Clyburn insisted the concept be a regional one.
"I was not going to be trying to get federal money for everybody to get their own water system. ... I said, 'No, we're going to regionalize this.' So that's what we did. To his credit, John Matthews supported it," Clyburn said, along with the late David Sojourner, who was serving as mayor of St. George at the time.
On Sept. 25, 2015, Volvo Cars broke ground on its first U.S. plant in Ridgeville, an event that Clyburn said was made possible with the help of having a regional water system in the LMRWA.
"South Carolina was in significant competition for that plant with an area down in Georgia near Savannah. ... There were a lot of people trying to get it. The difference was the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency.
"When it came to water production, we had the water. The agency was here. That tilted that plant's location in South Carolina's favor. ... Everybody's now talking about what's going on down there around that Volvo plant," he said.
Clyburn continued, "It's a new town growing up down there. In fact, they call it Nexton. It's going to be incorporated area soon. It's going to be a big town about as big as North Charleston. ... The infrastructure going in down there is just incredible."
The congressman said the projects that he and Matthews worked together on for the improvement of the state are too many to remember.
"He probably can remember them all. We've just thought it our mission to do everything we possibly could to dispel all the myths that exist about Black people. We were just going to show people that we knew what government was all about, and we knew how to make government work for everybody," Clyburn said.
"He was an incredible senator. He'll be of the most productive state senators in the history of South Carolina," Clyburn said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD