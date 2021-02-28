TRIBUTE: Clyburn: Matthews made government 'work for everybody'

Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn said he and the longest-serving African American state lawmaker gelled in many ways, including their love for the state and a mission to improve its quality of life for everyone.

Clyburn and Sen. John W. Matthews Jr., who retired at the end of 2020 after 46 years in the General Assembly, were both the sons of preachers and graduates of then-South Carolina State College.

"John Matthews was just a pleasure to work with. I suspect a lot of it had to do with our background and experiences. I always said people are who and what their experiences allow them to be. Both of us grew up as PKs, preacher's kids. So we had that kind of a background. Both of us went to South Carolina State," he said.

While the two veteran legislators were not contemporaries at S.C. State, with Matthews being a grade or two ahead of Clyburn, "We both shared a love and admiration for South Carolina State," Clyburn said.

"We both started our professional careers as public school teachers. I didn't stay as long as he did. Our wives became good friends. So we just had almost a built-in kind of relationship on so many levels. I never had to guess where John was on anything. You pretty much knew who he was and what he was," the congressman said.