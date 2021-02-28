TRIBUTE: Bowman voices tell of Matthews' leadership

“Industries coming to the area are seeking qualified people,” Rhett said, noting that Matthews worked hard to urge young students to get the education they needed to fulfill those jobs.

Rhett said she appreciates Matthews’ guidance in her own political aspirations.

Previously, Rhett served nine years as a member of Bowman Town Council. In 2019, she sought election as the town’s mayor.

“I talked to him before I ran for mayor about doing what I can to make Bowman better,” she said.

“He always has an encouraging word and encourages the people of the community. He’s always looking to put a spotlight on Bowman. The spotlight he has on now is our library,” she said.

Matthews helped secure the property and some funding for the rehabilitation of a former hardware shop that will soon serve as the library there. Before that, the Orangeburg County Library provided services through its bookmobile.

The Orangeburg County Capital Projects Sales Tax is also funding the library’s construction.

The library, still under construction, will be located on U.S. Highway 178, also known as Charleston Highway, in the middle of the town.