TRIBUTE: Bowman voices tell of Matthews' leadership

Just ask Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett about retired Sen. John Matthews Jr.
Or pharmacist Randy Boland of Boland Pharmacy on the town’s main street.
And Hattie Gaines, whose late husband and Matthews grew up together.
The resounding theme: They’ve known him all their lives and are grateful for the leadership Matthews not only brought to District 39 but to the “Dairy Capital of South Carolina” – Bowman, population around 1,200, according to the town’s website.
“He’s brought so much life into the town,” Rhett said. “He’s always looking out for us.”
“I’ve known him all my life,” she said. “I grew up in Bowman.”
She recalled his upbringing.
His father, John Matthews Sr., worked as a farmer for a while. The then-senator-to-be harvested crops and worked the soil, she said.
His family was respected throughout the community during her growing-up years.
In the years that followed, Matthews worked as a teacher, then a school principal.
“When he was running for the House of Representatives, we supported him strongly,” she said.
And in 1975, at age 35, he began his first term as a member of the state’s House of Representatives.
Rhett remembers the excitement she felt when he became a member of the General Assembly.
Matthews served multiple terms as a House member until 1984 when he decided to seek the office as State Senator.
And in 1985, voters elected him to that office. He was 45.
Voters re-elected him every time. Last year, at age 80, he decided not to seek re-election.
Matthews was the longest-serving African American legislator in the S.C. General Assembly when he announced he would not run again.
Rhett said Matthews’ leadership wasn’t limited to political matters.
“Church-wise, he and his family supported the church as well,” she said, noting his family’s lifelong devotion to Pineville United Methodist Church.
As for the Town of Bowman itself, Matthews has been instrumental in connecting the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency to the rural area, continuously supporting the local school district, helping provide grants to create parks and much more.
Rhett said if Matthews couldn’t help immediately, he’d provide the name and number of someone who could help.
“He’s very oriented for education. He stresses to young people the importance of a good education,” Rhett said.
“Industries coming to the area are seeking qualified people,” Rhett said, noting that Matthews worked hard to urge young students to get the education they needed to fulfill those jobs.
Rhett said she appreciates Matthews’ guidance in her own political aspirations.
Previously, Rhett served nine years as a member of Bowman Town Council. In 2019, she sought election as the town’s mayor.
“I talked to him before I ran for mayor about doing what I can to make Bowman better,” she said.
“He always has an encouraging word and encourages the people of the community. He’s always looking to put a spotlight on Bowman. The spotlight he has on now is our library,” she said.
Matthews helped secure the property and some funding for the rehabilitation of a former hardware shop that will soon serve as the library there. Before that, the Orangeburg County Library provided services through its bookmobile.
The Orangeburg County Capital Projects Sales Tax is also funding the library’s construction.
The library, still under construction, will be located on U.S. Highway 178, also known as Charleston Highway, in the middle of the town.
Rhett said Matthews’ constant emphasis on education for young people is reflected in the projects he supported, such as the library and support of the schools.
“I’ve known him all my life,” said Randy Boland, owner of the pharmacy in the heart of Bowman.
Boland said he’s looking forward to utilizing the library soon, thanks to Matthews’ efforts.
“He’s a fine man, he’s straight up, he’s a hard worker, he’s honest, the whole family, really,” Boland said.
“He’s been an outstanding citizen in the community,” he said. “He’s a Christian gentleman.”
Boland said he credits Matthews’ leadership and work ethic to the upbringing he witnessed in the Matthews family.
He recalled Matthews’ father as a barber, a preacher, a farmer and worker in the cement industry.
“He’ll be missed. He’s extremely well-respected and comes from a well-respected family,” Boland said.
Hattie Gaines, wife of the late Nathaniel Gaines, who served multiple terms as a member of Bowman Town Council, has known Matthews for over 60 years.
“He and my husband were good friends,” she said. “They grew up together, went to school together, played basketball together and we went on vacations together,” she said.
She said the two worked together for a little while at a cable manufacturing company.
“He’s just a great person and I’m related to his wife,” she said, referring to Matthews’ late wife Geraldine Hilliard Matthews, who passed away on Christmas Day 2015.
“Sen. Matthews has done so much for Bowman. We have a park that we can use for weddings and different things,” she said, “just so many great things that he has done for Bowman.”
For over 50 years, the LaCharm Club, has provided a college scholarship to a Bowman High School student after raising funds through an annual banquet.
Gaines said the scholarship totals $2,000 each year and Matthews has personally contributed countless times to make it a success.
Matthews’ late wife served as president of that club and was also one of its founding members.
Gaines said Matthews helped by securing keynote speakers for each banquet. He continues to be involved in the scholarship efforts.
Matthews also sponsored a bill to establish “Councilman Nathaniel ‘Nay’ Gaines Memorial Highway,” introduced in the Senate in May 2019. The bill is currently residing in the House Committee on Invitations and Memorial Resolutions.
“There’s just so much he’s done,” Gaines said of Matthews.
