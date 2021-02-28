TRIBUTE: Blacks must use economic power for prosperity, senator says

"If we really want to grow and sustain that growth, it has to be from within. We have to create that opportunity within our community based on the existing opportunities. We fail to do that," he said. "We're easy to fool and quick to follow” and “refuse to give our best back to our own communities.”

“When you look at this state, we only have about 44,000 minority businesses in this state. Most of those businesses are small businesses,” he said.

The quality of service is the number one reason why they don't have repeat business, Matthews said. "Service has become a major issue."

He said a project to deepen the Charleston Harbor will help the state’s economic growth continue and the black community could tap into it for job gains.

Matthews said, "The other issue on the deep water port is where we’ve tried to develop a joint venture between Georgia and South Carolina to develop the Jasper Port, a project that is expected to create one million new jobs in the region.