TRIBUTE: ‘A true champion’ retiring from Senate

TheTandD.com, March 10, 2020
Sen. John Matthews, the longest-serving African American state lawmaker, announced March 10, 2020, that he is not seeking re-election this year.
Matthews said he’s been blessed to serve the people of South Carolina, but it’s time for a new generation.
“I am very fortunate to have served in the General Assembly for 46 years at the end of this session, and after much deliberation, have decided that the best way to continue the momentum my colleagues and I have worked so hard to build over these many years is to open my seat in the South Carolina Senate to a new generation of leadership,” he said in a release.
He represents Senate District 39, which includes portions of Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.
Matthews was first elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in 1975. He has served in the state Senate since 1985.
While S.C. has made progress, more is needed, Matthews said.
“I will continue to be a supporting resource for anyone who wishes to make meaningful change in South Carolina, and I am excited for what the future holds,” Matthews said.
“I’d like to first thank my family for their unwavering support. I’d also like to say thank you to every person who supported me in my many elections, thank you to my fellow senators who have been loyal friends and who have stood with me in even the toughest fights and thank you to the people of District 39. It has been a pleasure to serve,” he said.
Matthews was the first African American to hold the position of assistant minority leader in the Senate. He has also served as leader of the Legislative Black Caucus.
The Bowman Democrat is being lauded for his more than four decades of service in education and economic development, and his efforts to empower his constituents and people statewide.
"He's had a wonderful and tremendous career as a statesman serving all of the people of South Carolina, but particularly Orangeburg,” said Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg.
“With the amount of time and energy that he has spent in promoting economic development and new jobs for Orangeburg, promoting educational reform, looking out for the environment, John Matthews is a true champion of the people of Orangeburg County," he said.
"I think it speaks just volumes to the fact that he was recognized recently when his portrait was hung in the chambers of the South Carolina Senate. That's a recognition that people across South Carolina know of the volume of work that he has done over four decades now," Hutto said.
Matthews' grandchildren unveiled his portrait during a ceremony held on Dec. 19.
Hutto recalled the first time he met Matthews.
"I was working as a page for Sen. Williams and got to know then-Rep. Matthews pretty well and worked on his campaigns for election to the Senate there in the '80s. He's really just been a truly outstanding representative for all of the folks. I mean, he's looked out for the people in rural South Carolina," Hutto said.
Sixth District U.S. Congressman James Clyburn has known Matthews since their days at South Carolina State University. They are alumni.
"He didn't live on the campus. I didn't enjoy campus life with him, but I remember him. He was a year or two ahead of me," Clyburn said.
"We interacted a little bit, and then, of course, I went off ... and lost track of him. But when I came back ... I reconnected with John Matthews and we became political and personal friends. His late wife and now my late wife became great friends. In fact, we even spent a couple of weekends together as couples. I remember a weekend out in Hilton Head we had together. We shared a villa," Clyburn said.
The congressman described Matthews as a "great guy."
"He never really showed anger. He's just been pretty much even-keeled. He's just made an outstanding contribution to the political process. He's going to be missed. I spoke to him a couple of nights ago when he called to me inform me that he was not going to run again. I told him how much I appreciated working with him," he said.
"Hopefully whoever succeeds him in that office will continue his legacy of service," Clyburn said
Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said, "He has been by far a champion throughout the state, but specifically in his district. I have never seen such a commitment from any other senator when it came to raising the bar of the standard of living through economic development and education."
Robinson added, "Economic development is a prerequisite to get a job and so is education ... He recognized the support of both of those to get the livable wage higher, to reduce unemployment, to give opportunities to the less fortunate in our area and at the same time create an environment where businesses can be successful."
Robinson said Matthews was "a true champion" for the county and state.
"There's a reason his portrait is in the Senate chambers, and it's an honor to have worked with him while I've been here in Orangeburg County," he said.
Hutto said Matthews, who will turn 80 on April 21, is "a true voice for the people."
He believes in faith, family, rural communities, the importance of a job, the importance of education and health care, Hutto said.
“I mean, you can't name an issue that impacted people and people's lives that John Matthews wasn't an integral part in trying to come up with a better solution to address those problems," the senator said.
He added, "He's made the decision on his own that he wants some time to himself. And he has certainly earned that. I congratulate him on all of his years of service and look forward to working with whoever the people in his district send up to Columbia next time."
Matthews and his late wife, Geraldine, had five children.
A member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Matthews has served in many capacities, including as chairman of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation, and as a member of the Southern Regional Education Board and the Governor's Middle Grades Task Force.
He is the recipient of the South Carolina State University Distinguished Alumni Award and was honored as Orangeburg County Democrat of the Year, South Carolina Primary Health Care Legislator of the Year and as Minority Business Advocate of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. He has also been inducted into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.