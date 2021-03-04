Tri-County Health launches Walk with a Doc program in Orangeburg

The Tri-County Health Network and the Regional Medical Center are encouraging Orangeburg residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a health program that brings doctors and patients together to walk the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Regional Medical Center track.
Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation. Walk with a Doc promotes physical activity and stepping up awareness about healthy eating to help improve the heart health of the nation. This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the world. The Tri-County Health Network is pleased to bring this program to Orangeburg, as it has shown such improved health results for countless people around the country.
The walk is open to the community. Participation is free and pre-registration is not required. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with a physician and other healthcare professionals, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk.
“Walk with a Doc is honored to team up with the Tri-County Health Network. By incorporating this program into the practice, TCHN and RMC are demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community,” said Dr. David Sabgir, founder of Walk with a Doc. “Adding 10 minutes of walking to your daily routine and swapping out bad fats with good fats at mealtime are examples of small, easy changes that can make a big difference in the health of your heart.”
Why walk?
Increasing exercise, even moderately, may help reduce the risks of many diseases, including coronary heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. Per the CDC, “adding 10 minutes of physical activity a day, like from walking, is a small change that can make a big difference.”
The CDC estimates about 80 percent of premature cases of heart disease and stroke are preventable and encourages changes like stepping up physical activity or eating a heart-healthy diet. Further, the American Heart Association estimates that if Americans ate the recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables every day, nearly 40,000 deaths would be prevented from cardiovascular diseases, stroke and diabetes each year. Avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats, are low in saturated fat and are cholesterol-, sugar- and sodium-free.
Orangeburg residents and the surrounding areas join a growing list of communities worldwide that have started local Walk with a Doc (WWAD) programs. WWAD was started by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. He has walked with patients and community members every weekend since 2005.
Learn more about Walk with a Doc at www.walkwithadoc.org and LoveOneToday.com/walk.