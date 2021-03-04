Tri-County Health launches Walk with a Doc program in Orangeburg

The Tri-County Health Network and the Regional Medical Center are encouraging Orangeburg residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a health program that brings doctors and patients together to walk the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Regional Medical Center track.

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation. Walk with a Doc promotes physical activity and stepping up awareness about healthy eating to help improve the heart health of the nation. This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the world. The Tri-County Health Network is pleased to bring this program to Orangeburg, as it has shown such improved health results for countless people around the country.

The walk is open to the community. Participation is free and pre-registration is not required. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with a physician and other healthcare professionals, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk.