Tri-County Commission reaccredited

A regional alcohol and drug abuse treatment system has been reaccredited for another three years.

The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse and its four locations have earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for all services by demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s national standards for health care quality and safety.

The Tri-County Commission’s locations are the Dawn Center and William J. McCord Adolescent Treatment Facility in Orangeburg; the Michael C. Watson Treatment Facility in Bamberg and the Tri-County location in Santee.

“We are pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” Tri-County Executive Director Mike Dennis said.

“Our staff is highly qualified and committed to working together to develop and implement approaches that improve care for those individuals and their families who are affected by substance use and other behavioral health issues,” he said.

Dennis said, “Receiving this accreditation validates that what we are doing is meaningful to those we treat and assures we adhere to the most stringent standards of care.”

The accreditation award recognizes The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse’s dedication to continuous compliance with The Joint Commission’s standards.

The Joint Commission conducted an onsite review Sept. 27-29 of this year.

A team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards spanning a number of areas including provision of care, treatment and services, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management and medical staff.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer, accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing executive at The Joint Commission.

“We commend the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and William J. McCord Adolescent Treatment Facility for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care,” Pelletier said.

Established in 1973, the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse provides prevention, intervention and treatment services to adolescents and adults affected by alcohol, tobacco and other drug use as well as mental health issues.