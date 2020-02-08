The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse and its five locations have earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for all services by demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s national standards for health care quality and safety.
The five locations are: the Dawn Center and William J. McCord Adolescent Treatment Facility, both in Orangeburg; the Michael C. Watson Treatment Facility in Bamberg; the J.T. Blanton Treatment Facility located in St. Matthews; and the Tri-County location in Santee.
The accreditation award recognizes The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse’s dedication to continuous compliance with The Joint Commission’s state-of-the-art standards.
During a rigorous, unannounced onsite review Oct. 21 – 23, 2019, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards, spanning numerous areas including provision of care, treatment and services, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management and medical staff.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews with clients and staff.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive of The Joint Commission. “We commend the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and William J. McCord Adolescent Treatment Facility for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
“We are pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Mike Dennis, executive director of the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. “Our staff is highly qualified and committed to working together to develop and implement approaches that improve care for those individuals and their families who are affected by substance use and other behavioral health issues. Receiving this accreditation validates that what we are doing is meaningful to those we treat and assures we adhere to the most stringent standards of care.”
Established in 1973, the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse provides prevention, intervention and treatment services to adolescents and adults affected by alcohol, tobacco and other drug use as well as mental health issues.
For more information on their services, call 803-536-4900 or logon to www.tccada.com.
For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.
