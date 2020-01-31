The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards and Member Celebration was held Jan. 16 at the Klauber Building in St. George.
2019 Large Business of the Year
Giant Cement Holding Inc. is a producer of top-quality Portland and masonry cements. Located in Harleyville, Giant provides the materials for highways, bridges and buildings. Giant helped to build Interstate 26, the Mark Clark Expressway, the University of South Carolina and many other important construction projects.
Giant is a company with an international presence that manufactures and commercializes products for the construction industry. Giant has been a large employer locally since the early 1950s.
2019 Small Business of the Year
Low County Printers Inc. is a family business established in 1973 in Holly Hill. Commercial printing, full-color printing, copy service, fax service and screen printing are offered.
You have free articles remaining.
2019 Not-For-Profit of the Year
The ARK assists families throughout five counties (Dorchester, Berkeley, Charleston, Orangeburg and Colleton County) in the Lowcountry. The ARK helps families cope with daily challenges of Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia through its services and resources. Respite programs are offered to give family caregivers a much-needed break from the stress of around-the-clock caregiving.
The ARK also offers Support Groups, Lunch & Learn Educational workshops, Memory Screenings, Resource Referrals, Early Memory Loss Programs, Caregiver Workshops, and 1st Responder/Law Enforcement Training.
2019 Citizen of the Year
Roy Judy was voted Citizen of the Year for not only supporting local businesses but many members of the community. He is always ready to lend a helping hand. This award recognizes an individual who possess the qualities of dependability, service and leadership in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.