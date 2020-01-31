{{featured_button_text}}

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards and Member Celebration was held Jan. 16 at the Klauber Building in St. George.

2019 Large Business of the Year

Giant Cement Holding Inc. is a producer of top-quality Portland and masonry cements. Located in Harleyville, Giant provides the materials for highways, bridges and buildings. Giant helped to build Interstate 26, the Mark Clark Expressway, the University of South Carolina and many other important construction projects.

Giant is a company with an international presence that manufactures and commercializes products for the construction industry. Giant has been a large employer locally since the early 1950s.

2019 Small Business of the Year

Low County Printers Inc. is a family business established in 1973 in Holly Hill. Commercial printing, full-color printing, copy service, fax service and screen printing are offered.

2019 Not-For-Profit of the Year

The ARK assists families throughout five counties (Dorchester, Berkeley, Charleston, Orangeburg and Colleton County) in the Lowcountry. The ARK helps families cope with daily challenges of Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia through its services and resources. Respite programs are offered to give family caregivers a much-needed break from the stress of around-the-clock caregiving.

The ARK also offers Support Groups, Lunch & Learn Educational workshops, Memory Screenings, Resource Referrals, Early Memory Loss Programs, Caregiver Workshops, and 1st Responder/Law Enforcement Training.

2019 Citizen of the Year

Roy Judy was voted Citizen of the Year for not only supporting local businesses but many members of the community. He is always ready to lend a helping hand. This award recognizes an individual who possess the qualities of dependability, service and leadership in the community.

