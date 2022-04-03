Tri-County Chamber awarding scholarships

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Argos, Giant Cement, Holcim and Dorchester/Allendale Biomass, is awarding scholarships.

A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to one student at each of the six high schools in the chamber’s region, who will be attending either a four-year college/university or a technical college. This is a scholarship emphasizing moral integrity, need and the individual’s potential to become a productive citizen. To be eligible for this scholarship, students do not need to qualify for the Life

Scholarship or Hope Scholarship but have the potential and desire to further their education. The award is for one year.

Eligibility: Senior students attending one of the six participating schools. Bethune-Bowman High School, Branchville High School, Dorchester Academy, Holly Hill Academy, Lake Marion High School & Technology Center and Woodland High School/Dorchester County Career & Technology Center.

The Chamber’s Education/Scholarship Committee will consider the following: scholastics, school and civic involvement, need, experience and college ability.

Application deadline is April 15, 2022, at 4 p.m.

Application packet must include:

Completed application (application available at school guidance office)

Two recommendations from counselors/teachers

One recommendation from a community member

Official transcript from the school

Signature from school guidance counselor/principal

An essay, no longer than 500 words, outlining educational and personal goals, why you would like to be considered for this scholarship, and any personal or financial needs.

Send application packet to:

Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce

Education/Scholarship Division

225 N. Parler Ave.

St. George, SC 29477

Each student awarded a scholarship is required to contact the Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce with applicable college information.

