Tri-County announces $50M plan for internet

Conexon's subsidiary, Conexon Connect, will also serve as Tri-County Electric’s phone provider of record.

The Tri-County fiber network will also bolster the co-op’s electrical infrastructure with smart grid capabilities that will improve power outage response times, load balancing and electricity delivery.

Lowder said the goal is to structure the cost of the project to be, “as non-dependent on rates as possible.”

He said the cooperative is exploring various avenues for funding, including the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, electric cooperative programs and Congressman James Clyburn's office.

In addition to Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, the project will include portions of Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Sumter counties. The utility currently has 18,076 meters and over 2,700 miles of lines over its service area.

Lowder said the cooperative's sole mission since its origins in 1940 was to bring electricity to the farms and communities that got left behind by the big power companies of the day.

"Now flash forward to 2020 and these same communities have been neglected and forgotten by the large communication providers," Lowder said. "Our core mission is not just to provide reliable electric service, but to be a stimulus to our local communities. In today’s technological world, fast and reliable internet service is critical for all communities, not just large cities.”

