South Carolina State University’s visibility at the northern side of campus has been limited for decades by wooded growth and vegetation along Chestnut Street.

That’s about to change. Orangeburg County is removing the foliage in concert with two projects:

S.C. State’s enhancements to the northern perimeter of campus and Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

The $12 million pedestrian access project along the U.S. Highway 21/178 Bypass corridor (Chestnut Street)

The project extends from the S.C. State radio tower to the Robert S. Wilkinson Gate, commonly referred to as the back gate.

“Orangeburg County is excited to see the upgrades to the rear entrance of South Carolina State University,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold M. Young said. “We are happy to participate in this project of the additional tree removal, allowing for an improved view of the campus.

“The county is proud to partner with South Carolina State University to upgrade the university and campus we have all grown to love.”

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers thanked Young and the county for helping enhance S.C. State’s brand.

“Both Orangeburg County and the City of Orangeburg are essential partners for S.C. State,” Conyers said. “None of us could thrive without the other, and this project shows Orangeburg County’s enthusiastic commitment to that relationship.”

According to Young, the foliage project entails:

Clearing approximately 2.75 acres of foliage between the pedestrian bridge east to the end of the S.C. State/City of Orangeburg property by means of forestry mulching.

Removal and disposal of all excess mulch and tree debris not used for ground cover.

Removal and disposal of the existing chain link fence.

Ground stabilization by leaving 4-6 inches of mulch ground cover.

Work is underway on the U.S. 21/178 Bypass Corridor Enhancement Project. It will include decorative stamped crosswalks, mast-arm traffic signals, landscaped medians and a shared-use path along Chestnut Street near South Carolina State University

The university says that removing the overgrown foliage to make the area more visible will enhance safety for pedestrians using the walking path, which will be lighted, and for students and visitors on the north side of campus.

“In the agreement for this new walking path, we will be taking care of the maintenance, and the path will be lighted, so we will be able to put our banners on those light poles,” said Ken Davis, S.C. State associate vice president for facilities management.

Davis said the change will make the campus more visible.

“We have lots of good things planned to beautify this area, including some painting projects, new fencing and branding of the stadium,” Davis said.

The university also is considering moving the stadium’s scarcely used northwest endzone bleacher section to the campus track, which would open up views of Willie Jeffries Field.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 22,000, which would be reduced by about 2,000 seats. Davis said engineers are investigating the feasibility of moving the bleachers.

The walking path project necessitated improvements to the pedestrian bridge that connects the campus to apartments and businesses across Chestnut, as well as S.C. State’s Robert S. Wilkinson Gate. Crews already have begun work on a new guardhouse for that entrance. The existing guardhouse sits on the walking path’s trajectory.

Davis estimated the county will complete the foliage removal project within two or three weeks, depending on weather. The overall project should be complete by September.