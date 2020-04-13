Tree temporarily blocks Springfield-Barnwell route

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BARNWELL -- S.C. Highway 37, one of the routes from Springfield to Barnwell, was temporarily blocked by a pine tree blown down by a huge storm early Monday morning, and other areas of Barnwell County were affected as well.

A pine tree was later removed from the road, and several citizens on the scene stated that it had also been struck by a vehicle. An oak tree and/or oak limbs had also fallen and had been removed from the road.

A citizen from the Seven Pines Road area of Snelling just outside of Barnwell stated she did not want to be identified and that she was taking a shortcut to pick some things up when she discovered the large debris on Highway 37. She had stopped to take cell photos of the damage and stated there were lots of trees down on Seven Pines Road in Barnwell as well.

This T&D correspondent observed downed limbs in his own yard in Barnwell, enough that they were blocking his drive and had to be moved by him. Some areas such as parking lots and roads were slightly flooded Monday morning in Barnwell. Torrential rains and high winds happened much of the early morning. Power went out temporarily, and the lights were flickering before and after the temporary outage occurred.