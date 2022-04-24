Travers Street residents change minds about being annexed; $7M for city hall project gets final OK

Residents of an Orangeburg neighborhood changed their minds about being annexed into the city.

"We do not see as to where the change will be in our best interest," Travers Street resident Lorraine Shuler said. "The majority of the residents are elderly citizens and they are on a fixed income. Their monthly budget will not allow the extra responsibilities."

"We understand that to be annexed into the city there would be a difference in the taxes and there would also be codes, rules and regulations that we will have to adhere to, for example, increasing the taxes," Shuler said.

Shuler did note there were some benefits to being annexed, such as weekly trash pickup, more lighting, cameras, faster law enforcement response and city sewerage.

But she said residents determined the costs outweighed the benefits.

Under South Carolina law, the annexation process requires at least 75% of the property owners approval to be annexed.

Initially, eight Travers Street property owners and one Sprinkle Avenue property owner expressed a desire to come into the city.

Council gave first reading to the annexation process at its April 7 meeting.

Upon the request of the residents, council withdrew its motion to give second reading.

There was some discussion among council about possibly tabling the matter, but Councilman Bernard Haire said the residents have spoken and council should proceed in withdrawing the matter.

In other matters, council gave third and final reading to borrow and spend about $7 million to help pay for the renovation of the former First Citizens Bank building at Russell and Broughton streets.

Orangeburg City Council voted 5-2 with Haire and Richard Stroman voting in opposition. Both men have consistently expressed concerns about the high price for the remodeling effort and its impact on taxpayers.

Both also expressed concerns about adding a third floor to the building.

Under the proposed 30-year borrowing plan, there would be no tax increase for the first two years of the bond.

During the third year, the city’s millage rate would increase by 7.19 mills to pay for the borrowing. The cost would eventually increase to a high of 10.87 mills during the payment of the bond.

The impact on a $100,000 home after two years would be a $28.70 property tax increase, before increasing to a $43.48 property tax increase at the maximum annual amount.

City officials hope the bond can be paid off with money obtained from the fifth round of the county’s capital project sales tax, which voters will be asked to approve in 2024. City officials are expecting voters to approve the referendum as they have done the previous four times it has come before them.

There was no discussion before the third reading.

Some residents have also expressed concerns about the tax increases proposed under the spending plan and the viability of the projects, while others expressed their approval and excitement for the projects as needed to improve and revitalize the city.

In other business:

Council entered into executive session for an economic development matter related to Project EA.

After an hour closed session, council unanimously voted to disburse an amount not to exceed $30,000 from the Economic Development Revolving Fund toward Project EA.

The monies will be used specifically for the construction of a temporary roadway serving the property being developed by the county as well as additional expenditures related to the recruitment of the company.

The name of the company, which will be located at the new 745-acre Orangeburg County Power Site Industrial Park, has not been publicly released.

The park is located on U.S. Highway 21, about 1-1/2 miles south of U.S. Highway 178. It is roughly across the street from The Okonite plant.

The revolving fund, which was set up by the city's Department of Public Utilities, sets aside monies to provide incentives for industrial or commercial development in the county or city.

The EDRF funds are only used for projects that are within DPU's gas and electric territory.

Council read a resolution recognizing and honoring April 19 as Lineworkers Appreciation Day. The day was first recognized in 2013.

Currently, the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has 30 electrical lineworkers, and contractors are responsible for 900 miles of overhead lines, 150 miles of underground lines, and 40 miles of transmission lines. The lineworkers work on 120 volts to 115,000 volts.

About 15 students from Claflin University's community recreation class were in attendance at the meeting. The students attended the meeting as part of their classroom experience and introduction to local government.

Council requested all remember Susan Fields' family in their prayers. Fields, who died April 18, was a longtime downtown Orangeburg business owner. She was 78.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.