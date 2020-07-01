Travelers cautious as gas prices drop; coronavirus leaves motorists with mixed feelings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gasoline prices for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend are the lowest they have been in The T&D Region in 15 years.

Even so, local motorists have mixed feelings about traveling amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a fairly decent price for now," Norway resident Tonya James said while filling up her tank at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive Tuesday morning.

"I don't buy gas as often now because I am not traveling,” she said.

She’s staying home this Independence Day, saying that while prices are attractive “there is nowhere to go.”

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the Orangeburg area is $1.865 a gallon, according to a Monday survey of 20 area gasoline stations.

The least expensive gasoline sold for $1.679 at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive.

The average price is 50 cents lower than gasoline was selling for last year at this time. The price is the lowest for the holiday in about 15 years.

Orangeburg resident Clyde Whisenhunt is liking the low prices.

He says if people do travel, it should be with an abundance of caution.