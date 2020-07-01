You are the owner of this article.
Travelers cautious as gas prices drop; coronavirus leaves motorists with mixed feelings
Travelers cautious as gas prices drop; coronavirus leaves motorists with mixed feelings

Orangeburg resident Vivian Lingard fills up her vehicle. She said she'll be practicing social distancing and wearing a mask this holiday.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Gasoline prices for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend are the lowest they have been in The T&D Region in 15 years.

Even so, local motorists have mixed feelings about traveling amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a fairly decent price for now," Norway resident Tonya James said while filling up her tank at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive Tuesday morning.

"I don't buy gas as often now because I am not traveling,” she said.

She’s staying home this Independence Day, saying that while prices are attractive “there is nowhere to go.”

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the Orangeburg area is $1.865 a gallon, according to a Monday survey of 20 area gasoline stations.

The least expensive gasoline sold for $1.679 at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive.

The average price is 50 cents lower than gasoline was selling for last year at this time. The price is the lowest for the holiday in about 15 years.

Orangeburg resident Clyde Whisenhunt is liking the low prices.

He says if people do travel, it should be with an abundance of caution.

For example, he just came back from Edisto Beach.

"We walked to the beach and stayed in our little group," he said. "This thing is way from being over, but everybody acts like it is over."

Vivian Lingard said she’s going to be staying safe during the holiday.

"It is important that we practice social distancing and important that we mask up and we pick the places we go to as far as the amount of people," she said.

AAA Carolinas reports gasoline prices are averaging $1.939 across the state.

South Carolina has the eighth-lowest gasoline prices in the nation. Nationally, AAA says gasoline prices were averaging $2.179 a gallon through June 29.

Gas prices did inch a little higher on Wednesday when the new, two-cent per gallon tax increase went into effect.

The increase is part of the Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act passed by the General Assembly in 2017, which raises the tax by 2 cents each July until 2022.

Fourth of July Orangeburg area gasoline prices

Prices for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Orangeburg area on June 29 afternoon:

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive: $1.679 cash

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive: $1.699 cash

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza, in front of Walmart: $1.759 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart: $1.759

• The Station, Charleston Highway: $1.769 cash

• Exxon, Edisto Drive: $1.769 cash

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601: $1.859

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun: $1.899 cash

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road: $1.899 cash

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road: $1.899 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway: $1.899 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive: $1.899 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass: $1.899

• Shell, Whittaker Parkway, near U.S. 21: $1.899

• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $1.899 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $1.899 cash

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets: $1.949 cash

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut Street and Ellis Avenue: $$1.959

• Shell, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road: $1.999 cash

• Sunoco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue: $1.999

