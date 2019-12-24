COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Council on Competitiveness’ TransformSC Network is closing out the 2019 calendar year with the announcement that Calhoun County High School is the newest school to join the network.
TransformSC, an initiative of the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness, is a statewide network of innovative public schools that work in collaboration with business leaders, educators, students, parents and policymakers in order to transform South Carolina’s public education system to prepare graduates for careers, college and citizenship. The addition of Calhoun County High School brings the total number of TransformSC network schools to 72. The network also has seven entire school districts.
Dr. Peggy Torrey, director of TransformSC, said that personnel within the high school have worked diligently over the course of the past year to establish a long-term innovation plan for their students.
“TransformSC was established with a commitment to support transformative practices in education that will positively impact every student and every teacher in every classroom every day. The multi-phase application process allows network schools to thoughtfully consider how to best incorporate transformation in education within their classrooms, and Calhoun County High School has shown that in their planned approach to support the network’s mission.”
You have free articles remaining.
Milton Howard, principal of Calhoun County High said, “We are extremely excited to join the Transform SC network and take advantage of the wonderful opportunities it will provide to enhance teaching and learning at CCHS for our community. Our staff will incorporate WIN software, Google Classroom applications, and Microburst Soft skills training to improve instructional methods, which will increase student readiness for transition to college, the workforce or the armed services. We are devoted to ensuring that all students will meet the profile of the S.C. graduate before leaving CCHS.”
Susie Shannon, president and CEO of the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness, expressed that having Calhoun County High join the TransformSC network enriches the network’s ability to serve as an agent of change for students and businesses alike, and helps support the ongoing competitiveness of our state.
To learn more about TransformSC, visit www.sccompetes.org/transformsc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.