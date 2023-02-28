A program that works with childcare providers and families of children with significant health care needs is providing training on proper care for children with respiratory conditions.

Child Care Ready for All, or CRAwl, is made possible through a statewide grant managed by the South Carolina Department of Social Services and funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Kate Chappell, APRN, CPNP-PC, is co-program director of CRAwl and an associate professor in the USC College of Nursing.

She will also be one of two nurses leading a local training session targeting respiratory conditions such as asthma and cystic fibrosis.

The session will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Orangeburg County Library.

The free course is for early childhood educators and childcare providers, including family and home-based childcare providers. Participants are eligible for two hours of Endeavor Credit.

“We offer trainings on multiple other health conditions, including dealing with allergic reactions. We also have trainings on taking care of children with seizures, a heart defect, diabetes. So there are variety of health conditions that we have modules that we can offer,” Chappell said.

Parents and childcare providers can contact the CRAwl team to learn more about the services and trainings available for the daily management of children with significant health care needs in a childcare setting by visiting www.scinclusion.org/programs/crawl/contact-us.

Chappell said, “If a daycare or someone taking care of a child reaches out to us and says that they have this need, then we go to their specific childcare facility. So we don't normally necessarily do these trainings at public settings. We normally really kind of set it up to come directly to their location where they are. So either way, we're very open.”

Friday's training, as all other trainings are, will be hands on.

“We have the inhalers and nebulizers and everything there to kind of work through things together so that people feel comfortable using them,” Chappell said.

“We want parents to feel comfortable that their child is going to be safe and taken care of, and we want the childcare providers to feel safe and not be like, ‘I'm not sure what to do,’” she said.

Seating at Friday's training is limited. Individuals can register by contacting CRAwl Recruitment and Outreach Coordinator Amy Shapley by phone at 615-856-0328 or email at ashapley@mailbox.sc.edu.