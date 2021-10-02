Training for front lines: Denmark Tech graduates first class of EMTs

DENMARK – In a socially distanced ceremony held on Sept. 21 at Denmark Technical College, 11 EMT students received certificates of completion and were welcomed into the emergency medical technician practitioner community.
The $2,500 course was offered at no cost to participants thanks to a grant from the South Carolina Department of Labor through Apprenticeship Carolina. This is the first Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Academy in what will be an ongoing collaboration between Denmark Technical College and Medshore Ambulance Service.
Through the apprenticeship program, students can begin employment with Medshore and attend class at the same time with an earn-while-you-learn model.
“We are grateful for the partnership with the Denmark Technical College and Apprenticeship Carolina for providing grant funding and support to help us offer this free, paid accelerated EMS training course in the region, as well as the support of Bamberg and Barnwell counties in developing this program.
"Training new EMS professionals who live in and are committed to serving the region is especially important in rural areas where health care staffing and access has become increasingly challenging, and this program meets a great need in the community,” said Josh Shore, Medshore’s vice president of strategic projects and governmental affairs.
“This is a wonderful program that provides opportunity and needed training for important jobs especially in these times. We thank Med Shore and Denmark Tech for stepping up and providing this service to the Bamberg and Barnwell citizens,” said Joey Preston, Bamberg County administrator.
Medshore selected the top 11 applicants to participate in a rigorous and competitive process. Once selected, applicants went through placement testing required by the college.
Classes started June 21 and ended on Sept. 15. Students completed 200 hours of training and mandatory clinical time on the ambulance.
Upon completion of practical and written testing, students begin their careers as full-fledged EMTs with Medshore. The apprentices may also continue to train to become paramedics.
While most participants received their professional pin from their instructor, one graduate, Dawn Driggers, was pinned by her husband, paramedic Stephen Driggers, who also works for Medshore.
Honored attendees of the event included Dr. Willie L. Todd, Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College, who addressed the graduates, recognizing their commitment, dedication and sacrifice in pursuit of a better life for themselves and their families.
“We are elated to graduate this first class of EMT students and cannot wait to see the impact they make on the community. Although this course is accelerated, it is in no way abbreviated. The students faced the demands of a rigorous course load with the added challenges of learning in a COVID-19 culture and came through with flying colors. We are excited to continue bringing this EMT course to the citizens of our service area. It’s just one of the many ways we are putting the TECH back in Denmark Tech,” Todd said.
Also in attendance were Bamberg County Councilman Evert Comer Jr. of Bamberg; Dr. A. Clifton Myles, executive vice president of Denmark Tech; Robert Crenshaw of ReadySC; Phillip Clarke and Shawanda Boulware of Medshore Ambulance Services; Shelby Elise Simmons, director of workforce development, and a host of family and friends.
Graduates of the class are Shanna Cole, Tasia Collins, Dawn Driggers, Gregory Hanna, Kristy Jordan, Tynisha Odom, Glenn Mudry, Victoria Robinson, Stephanie Rouse, Alex Stone and Melanie Tzompaxtle-Salas.
“We are incredibly proud of the graduates from the inaugural class of our Denmark Tech EMT Academy and the new dedication and talent they bring to our Medshore Ambulance team in Barnwell and Bamberg counties. Our EMT students have already gained valuable medical skills in the classroom and riding along with our experienced paramedics and EMTs serving Bamberg and Barnwell counties over the past eight weeks," Shore said.
"Now that they have achieved their EMT certification, they are fully ready to fulfill their mission to serve and protect their friends, family and neighbors in their community. We are very proud of their accomplishments and look forward to supporting them as they advance in their future EMS and health care careers."
The next EMT class begins in October at Denmark Tech. Interested students can fill out the interest form at www.medshore.com/careers/.