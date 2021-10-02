Training for front lines: Denmark Tech graduates first class of EMTs

“This is a wonderful program that provides opportunity and needed training for important jobs especially in these times. We thank Med Shore and Denmark Tech for stepping up and providing this service to the Bamberg and Barnwell citizens,” said Joey Preston, Bamberg County administrator.

Medshore selected the top 11 applicants to participate in a rigorous and competitive process. Once selected, applicants went through placement testing required by the college.

Classes started June 21 and ended on Sept. 15. Students completed 200 hours of training and mandatory clinical time on the ambulance.

Upon completion of practical and written testing, students begin their careers as full-fledged EMTs with Medshore. The apprentices may also continue to train to become paramedics.

While most participants received their professional pin from their instructor, one graduate, Dawn Driggers, was pinned by her husband, paramedic Stephen Driggers, who also works for Medshore.

Honored attendees of the event included Dr. Willie L. Todd, Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College, who addressed the graduates, recognizing their commitment, dedication and sacrifice in pursuit of a better life for themselves and their families.