Train hits tractor-trailer carrying bread in Orangeburg

A tractor-trailer hauling cases of bread spilled its load after it was struck by a train, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon.

The crash happened 5:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Magnolia and Whaley streets.

No one was physically injured, Cordon said.

The tractor-trailer was attempting to turn right on Magnolia Street when the trailer became stuck on the railroad track, Cordon said.

The intersection was closed for about two-and-a-half hours so crews could clear the scene.

Sometimes a trailer’s landing gear gets stuck on the tracks based on ground clearance, he said.

ODPS notified Norfolk Southern railroad representatives about the collision.

ODPS will not bring any charge against the driver of the tractor-trailer, Cordon said.