 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Train hits tractor-trailer carrying bread in Orangeburg

  • 0
crash

A train ran into a tractor-trailer carrying bread on Friday, blocking the Intersection of Magnolia and Whaley streets. Orangeburg Department of Public Safety posted this on its Facebook page.

 ODPS

A tractor-trailer hauling cases of bread spilled its load after it was struck by a train, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon.

The crash happened 5:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Magnolia and Whaley streets.

No one was physically injured, Cordon said.

The tractor-trailer was attempting to turn right on Magnolia Street when the trailer became stuck on the railroad track, Cordon said.

The intersection was closed for about two-and-a-half hours so crews could clear the scene.

Sometimes a trailer’s landing gear gets stuck on the tracks based on ground clearance, he said.

ODPS notified Norfolk Southern railroad representatives about the collision.

ODPS will not bring any charge against the driver of the tractor-trailer, Cordon said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News