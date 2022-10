The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported several railroad crossings were closed following an accident on Friday morning.

The incident involving a train and tractor-trailer occurred at Whaley and Magnolia. There were no injuries.

At about 7:15 a.m., ODPS reported the following roads were closed: Broughton at Magnolia and Stonewall Jackson near the armory at Airport Road.

Those crossings were later reopened, except for the crossing at Whaley and Magnolia.