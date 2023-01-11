Trafficking probe continues, SLED says; man accused of soliciting child for money

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate claims that two Orangeburg County residents trafficked a minor.

“We believe there are additional victims in this case that we will be following up on,” SLED Victims Advocate Charlene Winningham said during a bond hearing held Saturday.

The S.C. Department of Social Services is also involved in the case, she said.

John Richard “Ricky” Williams, 61, of 6317 Kips Lane, Orangeburg and Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of 3920 Homestead Road, Bowman, are each facing one count of first-offense trafficking in a person under age 18 years of age.

Williams is also facing the charge of first-offense, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11.

Westbury is facing three counts of unlawful conduct of a child.

The T&D obtained an audio recording of their bond hearings, which were held on Saturday morning, through a S.C. Freedom of Information Act request.

The Bowman Police Department asked SLED to investigate the case, SLED Special Agent Melissa Allen told Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker.

Allen alleged, “The defendant did solicit the minor victim from the co-defendant in this case and did attempt, ask, that he be allowed to engage in criminal sexual conduct with her. I believe the price was between $200 and $500.”

Allen said Westbury is facing three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child because she allegedly allowed Williams to engage in first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 and because two minors were possibly present when she and Williams engaged in sexual activity.

“She admitted to us that she engaged in sexual activity in exchange for money with the co-defendant in the home where the children could’ve possibly seen what was going on,” Allen said of Westbury.

Attorney David Williams represented Ricky Williams for the bond hearing only. The two are not related.

David Williams said Ricky Williams and Westbury had been in a relationship with each other just over seven years ago.

Ricky Williams runs Williams Auto Electric, an Orangeburg business, David Williams said.

He also said Ricky Williams served as a reserve deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at one point.

According to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, Ricky Williams worked at the sheriff’s office from July 14, 2003 until Nov. 28, 2005. His class one law enforcement officer certification expired in 2007.

Rickenbacker didn’t set bond on Ricky Williams’ first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 charge because South Carolina law doesn’t let magistrate judges set bond on such charge.

A circuit judge may consider setting bond at a later date.

When it came time for Rickenbacker to set Westbury’s bond, he directed a question to SLED.

“What’s y’all’s recommendation on bond?” Rickenbacker asked.

Winningham said, “Due to the nature of the charges, we ask that a surety bond be put in place.”

After a brief pause, Rickenbacker said to Westbury, “I’m going to give you a PR bond now.”

“PR” is an abbreviation for “personal recognizance.” That means that a judge releases the defendant from custody without the defendant having to pay a bond to get out of jail.

Rickenbacker set a total of $20,000 – or $5,000 for each charge – for Westbury’s bond, but released her on her personal recognizance.

She can’t have any contact with Ricky Williams. She also can’t have contact, including phone calls, with her children unless DSS is present. She’s not allowed in the general area of any other children.

Westbury’s voice cracked with emotion at times during the hearing.

She told the court that she’s been a stay-at-home mom and wife for the past eight years.

When Rickenbacker asked if she had any questions, she tearfully asked, “Can I still contact my husband?”

“Yes ma’am, you can contact your husband,” Rickenbacker said. “I can’t take that away. He’s not involved in this case.”