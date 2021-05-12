 Skip to main content
Traffic resumes after high-voltage line blocks 601
Traffic resumes after high-voltage line blocks 601

Power line down

U.S. Highway 601 in front of Koyo was closed while a 115,000-volt power line was on the road.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

A portion of U.S. Highway 601 in front of Koyo was temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon after a 115,000-volt power line fell on the road, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Mike Adams.

Traffic along the route has resumed.

The incident occurred when a tree fell on a high-voltage transmission line at the Hillcrest Golf Club, according to Department of Public Utilities spokesman Randy Etters. The line made contact with a vehicle, causing some damage but no injuries.

The incident left 4,500 without power temporarily. The power was rerouted and restored.

The S.C. Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

