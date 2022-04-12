 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic at standstill on I-26 in Orangeburg County

Traffic on Interstate 26 west is at a standstill around mile marker 156 due to a collision.

The collision occurred at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and traffic remained stopped at 3 p.m.

“If you are traveling westbound on I-26, take exit 159 and make a right at Homestead Road. Take Homestead Road to U.S. Highway 301 south and then get back on I-26 at the 154 mile maker,” said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Details of the collision weren’t available.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

