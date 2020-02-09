TRIANGLE, Va. – Each year, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program helps millions of less fortunate children across the nation.
In previous years, 1,100 less fortunate children in Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell Counties were assisted annually with new, unwrapped toys at Christmas by dedicated volunteers. The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program completed its 72nd national campaign on Dec. 25, and unfortunately, the individual who was the volunteer campaign coordinator will not return to coordinate a campaign in 2020. Due to this, there will not be a Toys for Tots campaign in this community this coming Christmas unless the group gets your assistance.
Toys for Tots underway; annual campaign helps Calhoun, Orangeburg county children have a merry Christmas
Throughout the next several months, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is accepting applications to be a volunteer campaign coordinator. If you want to join a team of dedicated and passionate volunteers who take so much pride assisting families in local communities across America during the 2020 Christmas season, please complete an application on the website at https://www.toysfortots.org/coordinators-corner/application-start.aspx.
You have free articles remaining.
Santa’s bringing a bike and we’re going to race; boys and girls know exactly how Santa’s coming to town
As many of you know, the Marine Corps has deep roots in South Carolina. Parris Island, a Marine Corps Recruit Depot that trains over 20,000 new Marines annually, is in the state. Without your help, less fortunate families in Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell Counties will not be assisted by the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program next Christmas.
In over 800 communities across the nation, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands, millions of less fortunate children, through the gift of a new toy, will experience the joy of Christmas and receive a message of hope during the Christmas season. The thousands of Marines and volunteers supporting these campaigns will continue their mission of assisting the nation’s greatest resource, its children.
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is an IRS-recognized not-for-profit public charity which was created at the behest of the United States Marine Corps. The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 in Los Angeles, and since it first national campaign in 1948, has distributed more than 566 million toys to 258 million children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.