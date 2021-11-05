Toys for Tots readying for 30th anniversary year

A S.C. Department of Social Services household summary, which confirms who is in a household and their ages, must also be included, Dash said.

Families are not able to register to receive assistance from the program at various locations throughout the community this year because of the pandemic. Registration is being conducted online at orangeburg-sc@toysfortot.org.

“We’re not able to do standups like we normally do because of the pandemic. So we’ve had to basically stick to the online registration (and letters),” he said.

The letters will be accepted until Dec. 1. Community residents read the letters and adopt children, but the families of children who are not adopted will not have an opportunity to visit Santa's Workshop this year because of the pandemic.

"Due to the pandemic, they still won’t be able to walk through warehouse and select toys like we normally do. Everything will be prebagged just like it was last year,” he said, noting that that's why it's so important that they get the letters in.

While a letter acceptance deadline of Dec. 1 has been set, Dash said the program will work to accommodate those who may have emergency needs.