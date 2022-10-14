Toys for Tots kicks off season; Marine Corps Reserves taking letters to Santa

The local Toys for Tots campaign is continuing its partnership with the Marine Corps Reserves program to help children have a merry Christmas.

Willie Dash, the local Toys for Tots coordinator, is happy that the annual campaign is continuing to serve needy children in the area, noting that the national Toys for Tots campaign is celebrating its 75th year this year.

The Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign officially opened Oct. 1 when officials began accepting letters from children and families, but the distribution of collection boxes has been delayed.

“Right now we haven’t put any boxes out. As usual, we’re having problems with shipping, but I do have some boxes. Registration is online as usual. We haven’t put out many boxes in the last few years with COVID, but we’re still looking for businesses to register online,” he said.

Dash continued, “If they’re interested in putting boxes out, or would like to have a box within their business, they can still register online, and we will bring them a box. They can register at www.orangeburg-sc.toysfortots.org.”

Children write letters to Santa in care of the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program. Letters must come with a verification of need from a school guidance counselor or church pastor.

A S.C. Department of Social Services household summary, which confirms who is in a household and their ages, must also be included, Dash said.

Families are not able to register for assistance at locations throughout the community this year because of the pandemic.

Registration is being conducted online at www.orangeburg-sc@toysfortot.org.

The letters will be accepted until Dec. 10.

Community residents read the letters and adopt children, but the families of children who are not adopted will not have an opportunity to visit Santa's Workshop this year because of the pandemic.

“If they’re not adopted, volunteers will select toys according to age and gender. Everything will be pre-bagged. That’s basically the format we’ve been following for the last couple of years,” he said, noting that that's why it's so important that they get the letters in.

“The earlier the better. If you want to have the opportunity to get adopted, it’s important that they get the letters in early,” Dash said.

While a letter acceptance deadline of Dec. 10 has been set, Dash said the program will work to accommodate those who may have emergency needs.

Bikes, makeup, remote-control toys and dolls are among items kids request the most, he said.

The program assists children from birth to age 14 in its service region. New, unwrapped toys will be accepted, along with financial gifts for purchasing toys.

The service region has traditionally included Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, but surrounding counties such as Bamberg will be served this year.

Dash said individuals can visit toysforttots.com and find the closest campaign to them and register under that campaign.

Individuals can donate online at www.orangeburg-sc@toysfortots.org if they wish.

Toys will be collected through Dec. 10. The toys will be distributed Dec. 17.

All donations made to the Orangeburg chapter stay in Orangeburg, Dash said.

The local program has an account with the Toys for Tots Foundation. All money goes through that account, but it comes back to the local Toys for Tots program, Dash noted.

Boxes are distributed to businesses for the collection of new and unwrapped toys, but that's just one way the community, including churches, can participate in the effort.

“They can adopt families, they can read the letters, they can get together as a group to volunteer time in the warehouse, bag up toys, there’s several different ways,” Dash said.

He stressed the importance of volunteers, particularly during registration and distribution, which will also be conducted differently this year.

Dash said anyone wishing to volunteer with the campaign can do that online, too.

“They can fill out (their information online) and tell us the time they’re their available and all that. They can do all that online, or they can give me a call, whichever they prefer,” he said.

Dash said the organization does not yet have a distribution building. If a business wants to donate some secure warehouse space, it would be appreciated.

Dash said adoptions have been declining over the last few years. Even so, he is confident the community will pull together to make this year's campaign a success.

“Even with everything that’s been going on over the last few years, we’ve been more than able to handle what’s been going on. So we’re trying to reach a little bit farther out. We’ve heard about some other, smaller towns that needed some more help. So we’re trying to expand out a little bit more to cover some other communities a little bit farther out,” Dash said. “I think we’ll do pretty good.”

People interested in donating a monetary gift or sending in an application can mail it to: 1701 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115. All donations should be made out to the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots.

For more information, Dash can be contacted by phone at 803-290-2718 or by email at orangeburg.sc@toysfortots.org.

Dash is also commandant of the Greater Orangeburg Leathernecks Marine Corps League, Detachment 1259.