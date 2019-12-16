An Orangeburg car dealership has changed hands.
Jimmy Jones Toyota of Orangeburg is now Davis Toyota of Orangeburg.
Rick Davis from Gainesville, Florida, purchased the dealership from Jimmy Jones on Dec. 3.
Lorenzo Anderson, a 27-year veteran of selling cars, will remain at the dealership and serve as the general manager.
The new ownership will not result in any changes in dealership operations or staffing, Anderson said.
"Everything will stay the same," he said. "The same friendly faces that the customers know are still with us here."
Anderson said Davis chose Orangeburg due to its growth and its people. He has plans to expand pre-owned sales at the dealership in the future.
Davis has been in the dealership business for over 30 years. He has two Chevrolet, one Mazda, one Cadillac and one Jeep, Ram and Chrysler dealership, all in the Gainesville area.
Jones, who purchased the Toyota of Orangeburg dealership in July 2014, will maintain ownership of the Polaris dealership. Jones purchased the Polaris dealership in June 2016.
Davis Toyota of Orangeburg is located at 3237 St. Matthews Road. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The service and parts departments are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The dealership is closed on Sundays.
