Toy maker buys Orangeburg property; Flybar calls itself ‘the original pogo stick company’

A toy manufacturer which touts itself as “the original pogo stick company” has purchased a building in Orangeburg.

New Jersey-based Flybar, Inc. has purchased the 361,526-square-foot former Aco Distribution and Warehouse building at 2500 Rowesville Road, according to a release from commercial real estate firm Colliers South Carolina.

“Flybar needed a central location with port access on the eastern seaboard to import and distribute its product,” Chuck Salley, vice president and director of the industrial brokerage team in Colliers’ Columbia office, said in a statement.

“Located midway between New York and Miami, 2500 Rowesville Road is within an hour of the Port of Charleston and affords direct access to four interstates within a 30-minute drive,” Salley said.

Salley could not be reached for further comment.

Flybar bought the building for $12.8 million, according to the release.

Reger Holdings purchased the building in May 2020 and made a number of improvements to the site, such as door repairs and the replacement of concrete rail loading docks, according to the release.

Colliers South Carolina represented Reger Holdings in the sale.

Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson would not confirm Flybar is the company that bought the building.

“The real estate group announced the project technically before it should have been announced,” Robinson said.

The commission will not provide details on the investment or job creation numbers until the company chooses to go public with the information, Robinson said.

“We are excited to have the company,” Robinson said. He called it a unique opportunity for the company to enter the Global Logistics Triangle, which is how the county refers to the area bounded by Interstate 26, Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 301.

“We welcome them with open arms,” Robinson said.

He said, “I will not share more details until the project is announced.”

The release said Flybar will occupy about 185,260 square feet of the facility, with the remaining portion leased to another tenant.

Flybar was founded in 1918 and is reportedly the world’s leading pogo stick manufacturer.

The company also offers a host of other products, including bumper cars, skateboards, scooters, sleds, foam hoppers, pogo balls, trick boards; animal hoppers, bouncer balls, toy vehicles, and infant and pre-school toys.

On its website, the company says it has grown from about 25 products to nearly 400.

Reger, headquartered in western New York, invests in commercial and industrial properties and mixed-use developments.

