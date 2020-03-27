Towns, residents ‘tough it out’: Local governments change operations to protect residents

Holly Hill

In Holly Hill, Mayor William Johnson said the town hall office is closed and office hours have been cut to four hours per day, but payments can be made at the drive-through window. However, he said he is on call 24 hours a day.

As far as late payments go, “We’re pretty lenient all year, I think, and we haven’t had anything out of the normal to date,” he said.

Johnson has instructed the police to get 95N masks and said utility workers have been told to only perform work that lets them stand at least six feet away from another person. Town facilities rentals have been canceled, he said.

Eutawville

Eutawville Mayor Brandon Weatherford said the town office is closed, but from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. residents can pay at the drive-through window. The monthly town council meeting has been postponed, but he said council may hold a teleconference meeting. Also, court has been postponed by a month, he said.

Elloree

In Elloree, town hall is closed, but citizens can pay bills online. Office staff will respond to phone calls and emails, Mayor Mike Fanning said.