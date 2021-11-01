Towns holding elections Tuesday

Municipalities throughout The T&D Region will be holding elections today.

There will be contested mayoral races in Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill and Springfield.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A list of candidates and polling locations in each county is below.

Orangeburg County

Bowman – two council seats

• Ike Carter - Council

• Shawn Glenn – Council

• Leroy Harley – Council

Branchville – three council seats

• Brett Banks – Council

• Thomas W “Tommy” Connelly – Council

• No one filed for a third council seat after Michael Blankenship did not file for re-election.

Cordova – mayor and four council seats

• James V. Martin - Mayor

• Lee Hughes - Council

• Jo Ann Mooney – Council