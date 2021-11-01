Towns holding elections Tuesday

Municipalities throughout The T&D Region will be holding elections today.
There will be contested mayoral races in Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill and Springfield.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A list of candidates and polling locations in each county is below.
Orangeburg County
Bowman – two council seats
• Ike Carter - Council
• Shawn Glenn – Council
• Leroy Harley – Council
Branchville – three council seats
• Brett Banks – Council
• Thomas W “Tommy” Connelly – Council
• No one filed for a third council seat after Michael Blankenship did not file for re-election.
Cordova – mayor and four council seats
• James V. Martin - Mayor
• Lee Hughes - Council
• Jo Ann Mooney – Council
• Jean H. Preveaux – Council
• Terry C. Ott – Council
Elloree – mayor, two council seats and water commissioner seat
• Michael G. Fanning and Krista K. Hassell – Mayor
• Kim Taisha Gidron - Council District 1
• Bill Brandenburg - Council District 4
• Jane Singh - Water Commissioner (1 seat)
Eutawville – mayor and two council seats
• Brandon L. Weatherford and Le’Shonda Parker – Mayor
• Daniel Cox - Council
• Richard Chaz Miller – Council
• James L. Nutt – Council
Holly Hill – mayor and two council seats
• William R. Johnson and Billy Chavis – Mayor
• George Summerson Jr. - Council District 3
• Cynthia Nelson Fuller and Marvin Wright - Council District 4
Livingston - one council seat
• George H. Widener – Council
Neeses – mayor and four council seats
• Kenneth L. Gleaton - Mayor
• Mason Browder - Council
• Paula Dyches Hutchins – Council
• Julie Renee Olenick – Council
• Wylie Williams – Council
North – two council seats
• Jennifer P. Williams - Council
• Paige Jeffcoat – Council
Norway – two council seats
• No one filed for the Council District 1 seat after incumbent Bonnie Fogle did not file for re-election.
• No one filed for the Council District 4 seat after incumbent Berley James did not file for re-election.
Rowesville – mayor and two council seats
• Paul D. Bishop – Mayor
• Carolyn J.F. Groom - Council
• Lannie R. Sanders – Council
Springfield – mayor and four council seats
• Ed Furtick and Whitney Corbett– Mayor
• Francine Edwards - Council
• Lelia Anne Greene – Council
• Gregory Abendroth– Council
• Tiffany M. Brice – Council
• Doug Kinard – Council
• Allen Stanley – Council
• Troy T. Thomas – Council
Vance - mayor and two council seats
• Michael Aiken Sr. – Mayor
• Douglas A. Chapman - Council
• Eugene Elmore Jr. – Council
Woodford- mayor and two council seats
• Sam Anthony - Mayor
• Daniel Green - Council
• No one filed for a second council seat after incumbent Norbia M. Pough did not file for re-election.
Polling locations are:
• Bowman – Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
• Branchville – Branchville Community Center - 7647 Freedom Road, Branchville
• Cordova –Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane, Cordova
• Elloree – New Elloree Elementary School, 200 Warrior Drive, Elloree
• Eutawville – Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave., Eutawville
• Holly Hill – Holly Hill 1 – Holly Hill Elementary School, 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill
Holly Hill 2 – Holly Hill Roberts Middle School, 530 Hesseman Ave., Holly Hill
• Neeses – Livingston Community Center – 5875 Savannah Hwy., Livingston
• North – North 1 – North Town Hall – 9305 North Road, North
North 2 – Aiken Electric Co-Op – 8381 North Road, North
• Norway – Norway Senior Center, 105 Saint Johns Ave., Norway
• Rowesville – Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive, Rowesville
• Springfield – Old Springfield Elementary School, 210 Brodie St, Springfield
• Vance – Vance-Providence Elementary School, 633 Camden Road, Vance
• Woodford – North 1 – North Town Hall – 9305 North Road, North
North 2 – Aiken Electric Co-Op – 8381 North Road, North
Calhoun County
Cameron – mayor and two council seats
• David W. Summers Jr. – Mayor
• Wayne Polin – Council
• Terry Fowler – Council
• Jimmy Bryant – Council
St. Matthews – three council seats
• Linda Archie-Simmons and Marla Cunningham – Council District 1
• Deidre Prickett – Council District 3
• Virgil Jacobs – Council District 5
Polling locations are:
• Cameron – Cameron Community Club, 5392 Cameron Road, Cameron
• St. Matthews – St. Matthews Municipal Court (formerly town hall), 1313 Bridge Street, St. Matthews
Bamberg County
Ehrhardt - mayor and two council seats
• Hallman Eugene Sease Jr. - Mayor
• Harry Hughes - Council
• No one filed for a second council seat after Bennie Hughes did not file for re-election.
Govan - mayor and four council seats
• Wilma L. Edmonds - Mayor
• Elizabeth M. Banks - Council
• Edgar A. Banks - Council
• Willie Mae Daniels - Council
• Erone Edmonds – Council
Polling locations are:
• Ehrhardt - Ehrhardt Town Hall, 13704 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt
• Govan - Govan Fire Department, 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar, SC 29843