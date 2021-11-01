 Skip to main content
Towns holding elections Tuesday
Towns holding elections Tuesday

Municipalities throughout The T&D Region will be holding elections today.

There will be contested mayoral races in Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill and Springfield.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A list of candidates and polling locations in each county is below.

Orangeburg County

Bowman – two council seats

• Ike Carter - Council

• Shawn Glenn – Council

• Leroy Harley – Council

Branchville – three council seats

• Brett Banks – Council

• Thomas W “Tommy” Connelly – Council

• No one filed for a third council seat after Michael Blankenship did not file for re-election.

Cordova – mayor and four council seats

• James V. Martin - Mayor

• Lee Hughes - Council

• Jo Ann Mooney – Council

• Jean H. Preveaux – Council

• Terry C. Ott – Council

Elloree – mayor, two council seats and water commissioner seat

• Michael G. Fanning and Krista K. Hassell – Mayor

• Kim Taisha Gidron - Council District 1

• Bill Brandenburg - Council District 4

• Jane Singh - Water Commissioner (1 seat)

Eutawville – mayor and two council seats

• Brandon L. Weatherford and Le’Shonda Parker – Mayor

• Daniel Cox - Council

• Richard Chaz Miller – Council

• James L. Nutt – Council

Holly Hill – mayor and two council seats

• William R. Johnson and Billy Chavis – Mayor

• George Summerson Jr. - Council District 3

• Cynthia Nelson Fuller and Marvin Wright - Council District 4

Livingston - one council seat

• George H. Widener – Council

Neeses – mayor and four council seats

• Kenneth L. Gleaton - Mayor

• Mason Browder - Council

• Paula Dyches Hutchins – Council

• Julie Renee Olenick – Council

• Wylie Williams – Council

North – two council seats

• Jennifer P. Williams - Council

• Paige Jeffcoat – Council

Norway – two council seats

• No one filed for the Council District 1 seat after incumbent Bonnie Fogle did not file for re-election.

• No one filed for the Council District 4 seat after incumbent Berley James did not file for re-election.

Rowesville – mayor and two council seats

• Paul D. Bishop – Mayor

• Carolyn J.F. Groom - Council

• Lannie R. Sanders – Council

Springfield – mayor and four council seats

• Ed Furtick and Whitney Corbett– Mayor

• Francine Edwards - Council

• Lelia Anne Greene – Council

• Gregory Abendroth– Council

• Tiffany M. Brice – Council

• Doug Kinard – Council

• Allen Stanley – Council

• Troy T. Thomas – Council

Vance - mayor and two council seats

• Michael Aiken Sr. – Mayor

• Douglas A. Chapman - Council

• Eugene Elmore Jr. – Council

Woodford- mayor and two council seats

• Sam Anthony - Mayor

• Daniel Green - Council

• No one filed for a second council seat after incumbent Norbia M. Pough did not file for re-election.

Polling locations are:

• Bowman – Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar St., Bowman

• Branchville – Branchville Community Center - 7647 Freedom Road, Branchville

• Cordova –Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane, Cordova

• Elloree – New Elloree Elementary School, 200 Warrior Drive, Elloree

• Eutawville – Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave., Eutawville

• Holly Hill – Holly Hill 1 – Holly Hill Elementary School, 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill

Holly Hill 2 – Holly Hill Roberts Middle School, 530 Hesseman Ave., Holly Hill

• Neeses – Livingston Community Center – 5875 Savannah Hwy., Livingston

• North – North 1 – North Town Hall – 9305 North Road, North

North 2 – Aiken Electric Co-Op – 8381 North Road, North

• Norway – Norway Senior Center, 105 Saint Johns Ave., Norway

• Rowesville – Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive, Rowesville

• Springfield – Old Springfield Elementary School, 210 Brodie St, Springfield

• Vance – Vance-Providence Elementary School, 633 Camden Road, Vance

• Woodford – North 1 – North Town Hall – 9305 North Road, North

North 2 – Aiken Electric Co-Op – 8381 North Road, North

Calhoun County

Cameron – mayor and two council seats

• David W. Summers Jr. – Mayor

• Wayne Polin – Council

• Terry Fowler – Council

• Jimmy Bryant – Council

St. Matthews – three council seats

• Linda Archie-Simmons and Marla Cunningham – Council District 1

• Deidre Prickett – Council District 3

• Virgil Jacobs – Council District 5

Polling locations are:

• Cameron – Cameron Community Club, 5392 Cameron Road, Cameron

• St. Matthews – St. Matthews Municipal Court (formerly town hall), 1313 Bridge Street, St. Matthews

Bamberg County

Ehrhardt - mayor and two council seats

• Hallman Eugene Sease Jr. - Mayor

• Harry Hughes - Council

• No one filed for a second council seat after Bennie Hughes did not file for re-election.

Govan - mayor and four council seats

• Wilma L. Edmonds - Mayor

• Elizabeth M. Banks - Council

• Edgar A. Banks - Council

• Willie Mae Daniels - Council

• Erone Edmonds – Council

Polling locations are:

• Ehrhardt - Ehrhardt Town Hall, 13704 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt

• Govan - Govan Fire Department, 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar, SC 29843

Voting assistance, ID requirements

Voters who are blind, physically disabled, unable to read or write, or ask for help are entitled to assistance in casting their ballot.

Voters who are disabled or are 65 years age and older and are unable to enter their polling place or unable to stand in line may vote from their vehicle. When notified, the workers will help voters using a curbside voting process.

For more information on absentee voting, contact your county’s voter registration office. Orangeburg’s office can be reached at 803-533-6210. Offices in Bamberg and Calhoun counties can be reached at 803-245-3028 and 803-874-2929, respectively.

Election offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

At the polls, voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification:

• S.C. driver’s license

• S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

• S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo

• Federal military ID

• U.S. passport

• Weapons permit

If you forget your photo ID, you may vote using a provisional ballot but must show an ID prior to the certification of the election.

People with a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID can vote if they sign an affidavit stating why.

