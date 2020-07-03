Towns adopt Orangeburg County’s face mask ordinance

Several municipalities called emergency council meetings on Friday to adopt face mask ordinances. Orangeburg County Council passed a face mask ordinance the day before.
The Holly Hill, North, Norway and Santee councils met mid-morning on Friday to adopt face mask ordinances reflecting the one passed by county council.
The face mask requirements went into effect immediately and are set to expire in about two months.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said at Thursday’s county council meeting that he spoke with 11 of the county’s 17 mayors earlier in the day and all seemed interested in passing ordinances that would place their towns under the county’s rules.
Under the ordinances:
• All customers are required to wear face coverings in any retail establishment or food service establishment.
• Retail employees must wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and in areas with other employees when social distancing of six feet cannot be followed.
• Restaurant, retail, salon, grocery store and pharmacy employees must wear face coverings in face-to-face interactions with the public.
• All persons entering any building open to the public must wear a face covering inside the building. The rules don’t apply to religious establishments, but masks are recommended.
• Public transportation users and providers have to wear masks.
• Masks have to be worn when interacting with people in outdoor spaces such as at curbside pickup, delivery and service calls.
There are a number of exemptions, including in outdoor or unenclosed spaces where people can be distanced six feet apart, for children between the ages of 2 and 9 when adults are trying to keep their faces covered, for people with medical or behavioral issues, for people with religious concerns, and while swimming, dining and having dental work.
People who violate the ordinances can be fined up to $25. Employers who fail to have their employees follow the ordinances can be fined up to $100.
