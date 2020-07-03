Towns adopt Orangeburg County’s face mask ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several municipalities called emergency council meetings on Friday to adopt face mask ordinances. Orangeburg County Council passed a face mask ordinance the day before.

The Holly Hill, North, Norway and Santee councils met mid-morning on Friday to adopt face mask ordinances reflecting the one passed by county council.

The face mask requirements went into effect immediately and are set to expire in about two months.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said at Thursday’s county council meeting that he spoke with 11 of the county’s 17 mayors earlier in the day and all seemed interested in passing ordinances that would place their towns under the county’s rules.

Under the ordinances:

• All customers are required to wear face coverings in any retail establishment or food service establishment.

• Retail employees must wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and in areas with other employees when social distancing of six feet cannot be followed.

• Restaurant, retail, salon, grocery store and pharmacy employees must wear face coverings in face-to-face interactions with the public.