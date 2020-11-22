Town to host tree decorating event

NORWAY – Sometimes those in a temperate or tropical climate will decorate palm or palmetto trees for Christmas instead of fir trees. The Town of Norway will be joining those ranks when they invite citizens and businesses to adopt palm and palmetto trees in town to decorate for the holidays.
Mayor Tracie Clemons said that the idea was conceived by Councilwoman Berley James and that this will be a replacement for the Norway Christmas parade this year due to COVID-19. She said that the annual Christmas tree lighting will still be occurring but only through digital streaming.
Buleah Thomas and Donna Lynch have volunteered to coordinate the efforts for the palm and palmetto tree decorating.
The Town of Norway has issued some rules and instructions for decorating these types of trees:
- Only solar Christmas string lights can be used to decorate the palm tree;
- Lights can be purchased online from Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowes
- Adoptee is responsible for purchasing their own Christmas lights and supplies.
- String lights must be at least 20 feet to wrap around from top base of the tree to the bottom.
- Metals such as nails, thumbtacks, pushpins, staples or similar are prohibited.
- Clear tape can be used to assist with hanging solar Christmas lights.
- A diagram with an assigned number and location of your tree will be emailed to you.
- A yard sign will be provided by the town with the adoptee’s name/organization to place by their palm tree.
- A picture of your tree will be posted on the Town of Norway Facebook Page.
- Begin hanging lights on the palm tree the week of Nov. 22
- To avoid hanging lights in the dark, they must be hung by 5:30 p.m.
- Trees must be completed by Dec. 5.
- Ladder support will be available upon request.
- A disclaimer must be signed to eliminate the Town of Norway from any unforeseen events (damaged or stolen lights, if injured while hanging or taking down lights, etc.).
- Lights must be removed by Jan. 9, 2021.
- The Town of Norway will be accepting donations
For more information, contact Buleah Thomas at 803-378-2041 or Donna Lynch at 803-263-4300 to adopt a palm tree.
