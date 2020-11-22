Town to host tree decorating event

NORWAY – Sometimes those in a temperate or tropical climate will decorate palm or palmetto trees for Christmas instead of fir trees. The Town of Norway will be joining those ranks when they invite citizens and businesses to adopt palm and palmetto trees in town to decorate for the holidays.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said that the idea was conceived by Councilwoman Berley James and that this will be a replacement for the Norway Christmas parade this year due to COVID-19. She said that the annual Christmas tree lighting will still be occurring but only through digital streaming.

Buleah Thomas and Donna Lynch have volunteered to coordinate the efforts for the palm and palmetto tree decorating.

The Town of Norway has issued some rules and instructions for decorating these types of trees: