Town of Norway plans Norwegian Christmas Affair

The Town of Norway is hosting a Norwegian Christmas Affair on Saturday, Dec. 4, and it will be a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll.

It will be a little bit country because it will feature country singer David Cooler. It will be a little bit rock and roll because of some of the wild Christmas sweaters that will be worn there.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said, "For the Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, show your coolest and ugliest sweater to impress."

There is an entry fee of $5 to enter the contest, which will be held toward the end of the day's festivities.

All day they will be having their monthly Vendors Day from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The town has been having the Vendors Days most months except during another recent COVID-19 spike.

The annual Christmas Parade will be happening at 2 p.m., and the Christmas tree lighting will happen at 4 p.m. The parade lineup starts at 1 p.m. at 2750 Cope Road in Norway. Santa Claus and music will be in the parade, and there will be a float contest.

After the parade and Christmas tree lighting, the Ugly Sweater Contest and dinner will be held at 5 p.m. at Three Crosses at 231 Lexington Ave. in the town.

There are parade and Ugly Sweater Contest entry forms available at the Town Hall.

For more information, call 803-263-2011.

