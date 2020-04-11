Town of Norway following governor’s orders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORWAY – Mayor Tracie Clemons and the Town of Norway have implemented additional measures beyond those mandated by Gov. Henry McMaster to keep their citizens safe, and these guidelines have been stated on the town’s Facebook page.

Clemons stated, “Per the CDC, all citizens are to wear a face mask in public.”

“Norway Police Dept (NPD) can disperse groups of 3 or more per SC Code 16-7-10,” she added.

She warned, “NPD will pull over all out of state tagged vehicles as a precautionary [measure] (please note that there's an order for anyone visiting from ‘hot spot’ states; they must quarantine for 14 days).”

Mayor Clemons also gave some updated information on local businesses.

“Horizon Gas Station will allow up to five people in the store at a time. PLEASE, NO LOITERING,” she stated.

Mayor Clemons added, “Gibson's Food Restaurant is CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.”

She next gave guidelines on water bill payments:

“Mail in water bill payments instead of coming out. Be sure to get them in the mail to arrive by the 18th of each month. Please note that late fees are still applicable.”