Town of Norway following governor’s orders

NORWAY – Mayor Tracie Clemons and the Town of Norway have implemented additional measures beyond those mandated by Gov. Henry McMaster to keep their citizens safe, and these guidelines have been stated on the town’s Facebook page.
Clemons stated, “Per the CDC, all citizens are to wear a face mask in public.”
“Norway Police Dept (NPD) can disperse groups of 3 or more per SC Code 16-7-10,” she added.
She warned, “NPD will pull over all out of state tagged vehicles as a precautionary [measure] (please note that there's an order for anyone visiting from ‘hot spot’ states; they must quarantine for 14 days).”
Mayor Clemons also gave some updated information on local businesses.
“Horizon Gas Station will allow up to five people in the store at a time. PLEASE, NO LOITERING,” she stated.
Mayor Clemons added, “Gibson's Food Restaurant is CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.”
She next gave guidelines on water bill payments:
“Mail in water bill payments instead of coming out. Be sure to get them in the mail to arrive by the 18th of each month. Please note that late fees are still applicable.”
Clemons earlier stated that the Town of Norway will adhere to all orders set forth by Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday, April 7.
She stated they are the following:
“STAY AT HOME/WORK unless visiting family, travel for essential workers/goods/services
“If orders are violated, penalties include a $100 fine and/or up to 30 days of jail time.”
For more information, email at mayorclemons@gmail.com or call the Town Hall at 803-263-4300.
