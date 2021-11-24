Town of North going 'Home for the Holidays'

NORTH – The Town of North will be having a "Home for the Holidays" Christmas Festival Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mayor Julius Jones stated at the last North Council meeting that events will be happening throughout the day, and they encourage citizens to come out and enjoy the festivities.

There will be a Christmas parade following the festival at 4 p.m.

Food trucks, local vendors and a variety of entertainment will be available. Vendor applications are available at the North Town Hall.

Swamp Fox Outdoors on 4599 Savannah Highwat in North is having a grand opening concurrently with the festival. The event starts at 9 a.m. The new business sells clothing, fishing supplies, hunting equipment, coolers, and live bait.

For more information on the Christmas Festival, contact Tammy Bolen at tebolen@tds.net.

