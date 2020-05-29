Town of Eutawville: New police chief hired; SLED probing curfew enforcement

“I guess I can tell you now because it’s over, it was a bluff. It was a Facebook bluff so we would appear to have more boots on the ground,” Weatherford said.

That information was shared with SLED, “and we had no further questions about it because nobody was really deputized. No one was given a badge or gun,” Weatherford said.

“It was all a bluff to try to help the curfew because I knew if we said we have one officer, nobody was going to respect the curfew. Really and truthfully, I didn’t want to put it in the paper,” he said.

Weatherford lifted the town’s curfew on May 5.

Laura D. Weatherford, the mayor’s wife, said from the audience that the curfew didn’t concern the coronavirus so much as it did unwanted activity at the HotSpot gas station located on Old Number Six Highway.

“The whole issue of the curfew wasn’t a COVID-19 curfew, it was the part that, I mean this can be looked up, HotSpot was having shootings and different drug deals and Orangeburg County (Sheriff’s Office) was having to come out continuously and our one officer was having (in the) middle of the night trying to get up and go out after working all his days and he’d have to wait for Orangeburg County to get there,” she said.