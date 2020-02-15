Town gets ready for roadwork, softball

BRANCHVILLE – Branchville Town Council discussed pending roadwork and an upcoming softball tournament.

Construction work on the roads in Branchville will continue, with various projects starting soon and ending by 2022.

A girls softball tournament will be held February 28-29, starting Friday at 5:30 pm and Saturday at 10 a.m. Admission will be $7; children 5 and under get in free. Participating will be Jefferson Davis Academy, Calhoun Academy, Calhoun County High School, Branchville High School and Holly Hill Academy.

In other business, the wastewater treatment plant suffered a leak recently and will be fixed at no cost to the town.

An issue was brought forth to Councilman Kenneth Hardee that the bushes in the island located in front of the depot on Freedom Road are causing drivers to be unable to see oncoming traffic when pulling out. Council voted unanimously to remove the offending bushes from the island.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 9 at the town hall at 7644 Freedom Road.

Contact the writer: coreyadam88@aim.com

