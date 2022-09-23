Town festivals on Saturday; St. Matthews, Bowman holding events

The towns of St. Matthews and Bowman are kicking off festivals today that were postponed two weeks ago due to weather.

Bowman’s Harvest Festival will be a one-day event bringing people together as a town.

The festival is about “coming together as a community, enjoying one another, having fun and just remembering who we are and that we are a town – people who care about each other and support each other,” Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett said.

The harvest festival will start off with a parade at 10 a.m. at town hall and make its way through Main Street in Bowman. The Harvest Festival will end at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Throughout the day, there will various games, a basketball competition, a barbeque cook-out and vendors.

On the same day, St. Matthews will hold its inaugural “Community Celebration.”

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the John Ford Community Center Ball Field.

There will be a corn hole tournament, food, drinks and cotton candy. For kids, they’ll have games, bounce houses and entertainment.

The event will also feature public figures from the town of St. Matthews.

The idea for the event came from St. Matthews Fire Chief Greg Sanklin.