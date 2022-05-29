Tours through historic SRS are back

AIKEN – Registration is now open for the 2022 Savannah River Site public tour program.

More than 600 seats are available on 16 public SRS tours (four being historic tours) to be held throughout the year. The program is managed by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) for the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office.

Four historic tours will be offered featuring the former town of Dunbarton, C Reactor and the SRS Curation Facility. These are hosted in partnership with the Savannah River Archaeological Research Program and the SRS Cold War Historic Preservation Program.

“We are very happy to be able to offer our SRS public and historic tours again,” said Bob Bonnett, SRNS Tour Program coordinator. “Our employees safely and efficiently operate SRS while supporting the nation’s nuclear deterrent, and we want people, particularly our residents from neighboring communities, to experience first-hand all these special tours have to offer.”

The site tours provide the public with an opportunity to see many of the historic and operational facilities at SRS that were responsible for the production of plutonium and tritium during the Cold War with the Soviet Union. Tour participants also learn about the site’s current activities and enduring and future missions.

Tour participants arrive and depart from the SRS Badge Office on SRS Road 1, near New Ellenton. The public tours conclude at the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory, where participants learn about the lab and see some of the animals indigenous to SRS. The historic tours conclude at the SRS Curation Facility. Both the historic and public tours are free to members of the public.

To register and obtain directions, visit www.srs.gov/general/tour/public.htm. If you experience difficulty registering online, call (803) 952-8994. Large groups can also be accommodated by calling the same number.

There will be 30 seats available on the SRS public tours and 50 seats available on the history tours. Both types of tours are filled on a first come, first served basis. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and U.S. citizens.

SRS Public Tour dates

(* indicates SRS historic tours)

May 19, 1-4:30 p.m.

May 26, 1-4:30 p.m.

June 9, 1-4:30 p.m.

June 23, 1-4:30 p.m.

July 14, 1-4:30 p.m.

July 28, 1-4:30 p.m.

Aug. 11, 1-4:30 p.m.

Aug. 25, 1-4:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, 1-4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, 1-4:30 p.m.

*Oct. 6, 8-11:30 a.m.

*Oct. 13, 8-11:30 a.m.

*Nov. 10, 8-11:30 a.m.

*Nov. 17, 8-11:30 a.m.

Dec. 8, 1-4:30 p.m.

Dec. 15, 1-4:30 p.m.

