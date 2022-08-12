Tournament called opportunity for Orangeburg

Orangeburg officials are excited about being one of the hosts for the 2024 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series and the opportunities it will bring.

“This will provide a great economic boost for our city. People will be staying at the hotels and will be buying gas, they will be buying food in our restaurants in our city, so this can be a great boost for us,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler said.

Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said it’s going to be a huge boost for the community.

“We recently opened up the Lake Edisto Park, they have places like The Max. I think over the next two years, the plan should be that we focus on expanding those things also,” McQuilla said.

The tournament will bring 12 teams in a double-elimination tournament that’ll last the duration of the week. As the host location, Orangeburg will have a team in the tournament.

“I'm extremely excited because I grew up playing baseball,” McQuilla said

“I think being able to showcase the baseball talent here in Orangeburg is a great thing in not just having a regional here, but to have a World Series. That's just unbelievable,” McQuilla said.

Butler said, “I am very excited because this is an opportunity for the youth to be highlighted.”

McQuilla called the effort to host the teams a community undertaking.

“You have to look to the city, the county, both councils, the chamber, S.C. State, parents and you have every sector of the community so it looks like Orangeburg and we're proud of that,” McQuilla said.

Butler said, “Let's get involved, let's promote and let's put our hands on the wheel and see what we can do to make this enjoyable and memorable for all our citizens in the city.”