TOUCHDOWN CLUB: CSU's Barber does little things to succeed

Charleston Southern athletics director Jeff Barber has relied on his faith in “little things” to help succeed despite a lack of resources.

“We have to do well in the little things,” Barber told the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday. “We have to be aggressive and pursue the little things. After six months (at CSU) I felt overwhelmed, so I challenged our staff to write down a few little things we could do to better the department.”

Barber said it started with trash cans.

“I bought four nice trash cans with the logo and colors on the side, and positioned them at the football stadium so our fans would be able to see them,” Barber said. “You would not believe the response during the game and after the game about those cans.”

Barber continued by placing 88 palm trees around the stadium. The athletics department raised the money through playing football games.

“I believe you reap what you sow,” Barber said. “Galatians 6:9 says don’t grow weary in doing good, if you don’t quit you will reap the harvest. We have completed 625 little things including new software for the department and a new logo created by the animators at Disney.”

One of Barber’s goals was to finish in the top 3 of the Sasser Cup. The award is presented annually to the top athletic program in the Big South Conference. This year, for the first time in school history, Charleston Southern finished in the top 3 for the award while its athletes posted a cumulative GPA of 3.0.

“You can’t let time be enemy of the harvest,” Barber said. “Our goals moving forward are to have an 18,000-seat football stadium and a 3,000-seat basketball arena. We’re making a lot of progress.”

Prior to Charleston Southern, Barber spent 11 years as the athletics director at Liberty. He said he brought four goals to CSU when he took the job in 2018.

“First, we have a Christian culture,” Barber said. “That’s the kind of school we are, we’re a school of faith. That’s not for everybody, but we believe life is more important than winning football games.”

His second and third goals deal with academics and compliance.

“Make good grades and do the right things,” Barber said. “We don’t expect every athlete to come to our school and get a 4.0, but we do expect them to do the best they can. We will celebrate a 2.5 if you tried your best.”

Finally, Barber expects each of his coaches to compete. He said the expectation is for each sport to finish in the top 3 in the conference.

“While working with Mike McGee (at South Carolina), I was influenced by his standard of excellence,” Barber said. “I have a high passion to be excellent even being at a low-resource school.”

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club also recognized its Players of the Week sponsored by The Works. The Offensive Player of the Week is Denmark-Olar quarterback Keithan Washington, who threw for 105 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 102 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' win over Allendale-Fairfax. The Defensive Player of the Week is Copeland Hayden of Branchville, who led the Yellow Jackets with 12 tackles and an interception in their win over Williston-Elko.

Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson is scheduled to be the guest speaker at next week’s meeting.