Torrential rains cause flooding in Orangeburg

Torrential rains fell across the Orangeburg area Thursday afternoon in a short period of time flooding streets and submerging vehicles in water.

Flooding was reported across a number of streets in the city including U.S. 301 near Firestone, U.S. 301 near Doyle Street and Buckley Streets; Stonewall Jackson Boulevard and Glover Street as well as near Biddie Banquet on U.S. 301, according to Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley.

An estimated 2-inches of rain fell in a 25-minute period in Orangeburg as a thunderstorm moved slowly across the area, said Staley.

There were no injuries reported or vehicle rescues.

Staley said there were also no reports of flooding in businesses or residences.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for poor drainage areas in central Orangeburg County through 5:45 p.m.

The advisory included Orangeburg, Brookdale, Claflin University, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg Municipal Airport, Edisto Gardens, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall, Edisto and Yonder Field.

Individuals are reminded to not drive through flooded roads.

The heavy rains could be the norm for the next few days in The T&D Region are there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day through next week. Some of the showers and storms can produce heavy rains in a short period of time.

