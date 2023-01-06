Tornadoes confirmed in region; trees damaged in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

As Wednesday morning’s thunderstorms rolled across The T&D Region, they produced two weak tornadoes that damaged some trees, according to the National Weather Service.

The first local tornado started at 10:40 a.m. in Lexington County, about four miles west of Woodford. Its estimated peak wind speed was 90 mph.

The EF-1 tornado only lasted about 10 minutes, ending about two miles north of Woodford in Orangeburg County.

The tornado started near the intersection with Cedar Creek Road and U.S. Highway 178, travelling 6.6 miles to Hoffman Road. Its maximum width was 50 yards.

Extensive hardwood and softwood tree damage was spotted along Pooles Mill Road.

Another tornado lasted only a minute in western Calhoun County.

The EF-0 tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 75 mph.

The tornado started at 11:02 a.m. near Ott Sisters Road before crossing Sweetbay Road. It traveled .12 miles with a maximum width of 25 yards.

“Several pine trees were snapped and uprooted in a small wood area, only producing damage for 200 yards,” the National Weather Service said in its report.

Wednesday’s storms created a total of five tornadoes and one powerful downburst in South Carolina and Georgia.

The downburst in Burke County, Ga. had winds reaching 90 mph. It snapped and uprooted numerous trees and damaged homes.

EF-0 tornadoes, the weakest category, hit an area near Wagener in Aiken County, an area near Gilbert in Lexington County and an area south of South Congaree in Lexington County.