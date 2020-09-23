Tornadoes brought 75 mph winds; details released about storms spawned by Sally

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The three tornadoes spawned by Tropical Depression Sally last week didn’t last long and didn’t cover a lot of ground, according to National Weather Service storm data.

The National Weather Service data also shows the EF-0 tornadoes didn’t cause much damage, except to trees.

The first tornado started at 9:49 a.m. last Thursday near Interstate 95, about five miles southwest of Vance in Orangeburg County.

The tornado traveled only .2 miles and was 25 yards wide. Its winds reached 75 mph.

The tornado broke large limbs off of trees on Highway 15 near the intersection of Onyx Way and Po Chance Drive.

The second tornado started at 12:06 p.m. about eight miles northwest of Elloree in Calhoun County. It traveled about a mile, ending eight miles southwest of Pinewood in Calhoun County.

The storm was 25 yards wide and had a maximum wind speed of 75 mph.

The tornado broke large branches off of trees on Low Falls Road. A large tree was uprooted on Shirer Lane.