 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornado watch lifted for T&D Region
0 comments
breaking top story

Tornado watch lifted for T&D Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
National Weather Service logo

NWS logo

 Wikimedia Commons

The National Weather Service has lifted the tornado watch it issued for The T&D Region shortly after noon on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service’s forecast for the area now says, “showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4 p.m.”

It will be “mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.” There will be a south wind at around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems set for victory on immigration bills

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News