Tornado watch lifted for T&D Region

The National Weather Service has lifted the tornado watch it issued for The T&D Region shortly after noon on Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for the area now says, “showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4 p.m.”

It will be “mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.” There will be a south wind at around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

