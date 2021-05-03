Tornado watch issued for T&D Region

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday night for an area including Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties.

A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. Their size can vary depending on the weather situation.

In addition, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the area by the National Weather Service.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon, with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threats.

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday, with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threats.

