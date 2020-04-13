Tornado flattens home of North couple; Springfield family hid in bathroom, tub

“I try to stay strong, but it’s hard,” said Jennifer Adams outside of the rubble of her home, which she shared with her husband, Robert Logan Moss.
The couple lived at 5614 Savannah Highway in North.
Now all that’s left of it is the front wooden steps and what remains of the home’s subflooring.
“It was a miracle, the grace of God,” Adams said as her eyes filled with tears.
Moss is undergoing treatment for a head injury, with some bleeding on his brain, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, Adams said.
She said it was just after 6 a.m. when her phone sounded with a weather alert.
The alert said that a suspected tornado was in Neeses at that moment, she said.
“So I told my husband, I said, ‘Get up, because it’s coming this way,’” she recalled.
Adams got up and went to the hallway where she laid down.
Her husband, 80, had not yet left the bedroom.
“So when he finally got up, I guess the wind just took him, because it came down the hallway,” she said.
“I seen all that was coming and I think that what it did was twist me back into the room and it just went after that. Everything just started coming down,” she said.
Adams said she was terrified.
A pastor pulled both she and her husband out of the rubble.
“I was more out (of the rubble) than he was,” Adams said of her husband.
“I was hollering, so I guess he must’ve heard (me) when he went and got Kay, next door, then he came on over here,” she said.
“He said, ‘Where’s Mr. Robert?’”
“Over further,” Adams told the pastor, because “everything was over him.”
“You couldn’t see him, but I could hear him,” she said.
She said the pastor took both of them to the Regional Medical Center.
Health care providers treated and released Adams, but transferred Moss to Primsa Health Richland.
“They always said, ‘God won’t put more on you than you can bear. We lost everything.’”
“I just thank God,” she said.
Moments before the EF3 tornado tore through Neeses and Livingston, the Springfield area suffered its wrath.
Jesse Corder, his girlfriend Kayla Thomas and their two daughters – 2-year-old Jordan and 7-month-old Madison – went to a safe place inside of their 7685 Neeses Highway home.
Corder said around 6:15 a.m. the electricity began to flicker as the rain poured.
“I grabbed the kids and went and put them in the bath tub. By the time I shut the door to the bathroom, I leaned over and as I was kneeling on the ground, I could feel the air under the door,” he said.
“Next we heard the windows bust open,” he added.
Thomas said they’ve lost seven windows.
“By the time you started to panic, it was over,” Thomas said.
“I don’t think we realized what happened until we walked outside,” she said.
Corder went to the bedroom to get his phone so he could use the flashlight app outside.
“I went to the bedroom and leaned over the bed to reach for the phone and I felt glass and dirt. This was when I realized what really happened,” he said.
Corder when he walked outside, he noticed a utility light on the ground, which formerly projected from a pole.
As daylight broke through the darkness, he realized that his children’s toys were flung across the highway and into the trees.
The couple’s two storage sheds were demolished.
Corder and Thomas are grateful that no one in their family of four received any injuries.
In the next few days, an insurance adjuster will visit their home to assess the damage.
“We’ve just got to find a place to start and go from there,” he said, looking at the shattered windows on their home and destruction in the yard.
“I guess you just don’t know where to start,” he said.
