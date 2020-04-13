Tornado flattens home of North couple; Springfield family hid in bathroom, tub

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I try to stay strong, but it’s hard,” said Jennifer Adams outside of the rubble of her home, which she shared with her husband, Robert Logan Moss.

The couple lived at 5614 Savannah Highway in North.

Now all that’s left of it is the front wooden steps and what remains of the home’s subflooring.

“It was a miracle, the grace of God,” Adams said as her eyes filled with tears.

Moss is undergoing treatment for a head injury, with some bleeding on his brain, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, Adams said.

She said it was just after 6 a.m. when her phone sounded with a weather alert.

The alert said that a suspected tornado was in Neeses at that moment, she said.

“So I told my husband, I said, ‘Get up, because it’s coming this way,’” she recalled.

Adams got up and went to the hallway where she laid down.

Her husband, 80, had not yet left the bedroom.

“So when he finally got up, I guess the wind just took him, because it came down the hallway,” she said.