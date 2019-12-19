Tri-County Electric Cooperative began 2019 with a new slate of board members assuming control over the utility.
Members of the St. Matthews-based co-op made history in 2018 by ousting board members over complaints about board pay and perks. They then elected a new board.
"This new board started the year off with a commitment to be open and honest with the membership," Tri-County Electric Cooperative CEO Chad Lowder said.
"The board held local member district meetings throughout our service territory during 2019. They also moved the monthly board meeting to 6 p.m. to make it more convenient for members to attend.”
The utility's logo and website also changed, Lowder said.
"The new board wanted to present a fresh new look to the membership to signify a renewed vision for the cooperative," he said. "Our cooperative has been blessed to experience this renewed mission to serve our members.”
As the new board got down to business in 2019, former board Chairman Heath Hill was indicted on one count of common law misconduct in office and four counts of the use of official position for financial gain.
The indictments claim that from June 2006 to December 2007, Hill had cooperative employees install power lines on property owned by his family members.
In February 2007, Hill allegedly had cooperative employees install power lines on his own property.
The indictment says the work cost the cooperative more than $300,000.
In October 2008, Hill also allegedly obtained a cash payment in excess of $80,000 from the proceeds of an annuity purchased by the cooperative, “obtaining money and benefits to which the defendant was not entitled to receive.”
The indictment also claims Hill obtained electrical light service from the cooperative for more than 15 years -- from May 2003 through February 2019 -- at a cost of more than $23,000 without paying the cooperative for the service.
You have free articles remaining.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is still investigating the matter.
An investigation was launched into the Tri-County Electric Cooperative board in August 2018 after some Tri-County employees claimed that Hill regularly interfered as the co-op attempted to restore power after major storms, directing employees to restore power to his family and friends before others.
Employees also alleged some directors used their influence to have co-op employees clear trees and debris from private property owned by friends and install electric lines to power irrigation equipment on large farms.
The employees said they feared retaliation from the board so they did the jobs.
Concerns were also raised about board compensation.
Directors were paid an average of $52,000 in 2016 for attending meetings, which is triple the national average. While their pay of $450 per meeting is about average, they held many more meetings than required by law. Some lasted only 15 to 30 minutes.
Cooperative members overwhelmingly voted to remove the six-member board during an August 2018 election. The board resigned after members voted to remove them, saying they would not challenge the membership's vote.
A new board was elected in November 2018.
New co-op bylaws provide some regulation on board compensation, limiting what board members make per meeting.
For example, under the new bylaws a per diem meeting is one where board members are doing their fiduciary duty and discussing the business of the co-op. Groundbreakings and co-op gatherings will not count as meetings.
There is also a cap on how much board members are paid and they will no longer be receiving insurance benefits.
Tri-County’s problems prompted legislative efforts to require co-ops to be more transparent.
Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill in May 2019 requiring the state’s 20 electric cooperatives to publicly disclose the salary and benefits paid to board members and banning trustees from using their positions to profit from other business dealings with their co-ops, according to the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
The legislation also subjects co-ops to oversight by state regulators for the first time, the association reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.