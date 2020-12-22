Top 10 Stories of 2020: Samaritan House thrives after reopening

The board chairperson, a former social worker, said those agencies will include the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center and S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department’s Orangeburg office.

“We have people there who have potential, but they also have some life challenges. Just for us to keep them there for a couple of months and carrying them back out on the street" is not enough, Jamerson said.

"If we're really looking forward to making them productive, healthy citizens, we need to come together and form some kind of coalition for serving our clients. Not only just the homeless clients, but there are other clients who fall through the cracks," she said.

Butler said he likes the idea of the shelter providing for clients’ needs beyond their homelessness, including helping them seek jobs and a permanent residence.

"They have gotten in touch with mental health for those who need mental health services,” along with helping others with accessing Social Security benefits or alcohol and drug abuse counseling, the mayor said.

“They are on the road to meet all of the needs of all of the individuals that are housed there. It's like a one-stop shop," Butler said.